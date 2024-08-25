Major 1Politics

Mahama in Lagos to deliver keynote address at Nigerian Bar Conference.

 Former President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, as a Special Guest of the Nigerian Bar Association’s 64th Annual General Conference.

Mr Mahama will attend the official opening ceremony later today, Sunday, and deliver the Keynote Address at the conference’s Opening Plenary on Monday, August 26th.

The 64th annual general conference theme, “Pressing Forward – A National Posture for Rebuilding Nigeria,” resonates deeply with Mahama’s advocacy for democratic governance, the rule of law, and collaborative efforts toward national development.

The former president and leader of the National Democratic Congress continues to emphasise the importance of accountability and leadership in governance.

He looks forward to discussing innovative approaches to addressing Nigeria’s pressing issues with its legal practitioners. Mahama left for Lagos shortly after the successful launch of the NDC’s 2024 manifesto, “Resetting Ghana—Jobs | Accountability | Prosperity,” on Saturday in Winneba.

 In his launch address, he stated, “… we are presenting you with a manifesto that will help you take back your future. We need a government that will galvanise the efforts of all Ghanaians, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or partisan affiliation”.

Previous Article Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to disengage as Chancellor Of Women’s University in Africa
