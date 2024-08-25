Major 1Politics

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to disengage as Chancellor Of Women’s University in Africa

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on Saturday night left Accra for Harare, Zimbabwe to formally disengage from all her obligations as the Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa, based in that country.

The formal disengagement from the university, after serving for seven years as Chancellor, will allow Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to fully focus on the John Mahama for President 2024 campaign.

During her tenure as Chancellor, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, in collaboration with the management and board of trustees and Council, restructured the Women’s University in Africa to make it more functional and more financially independent.

She led the university to focus on its strength by focusing on women who never had the chance to go to university at their younger age, but desire to do so in their adult life, and also focused on bringing in young women who were left out of high school.

She also led her team to make the Womens’s University in Africa very appealing to women by creating more flexible options for the acquisition of knowledge and by making its programmes more hands-on to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

More Read

Embracing innovation and sustainability for future growth in the African mining sector

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang continues Greater Accra campaign tour tomorrow
Africa’s mounting debt crisis and the need for reform in the global financial architecture
NDC reaffirms commitment to education and community development 

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will superintend her final graduation of students on 30th August, 2024 and return to Accra a day after.

You Might Also Like

Embracing innovation and sustainability for future growth in the African mining sector

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang continues Greater Accra campaign tour tomorrow

Africa’s mounting debt crisis and the need for reform in the global financial architecture

NDC reaffirms commitment to education and community development 

Share this Article
Previous Article Chair Cardin urges UN Secretary-General to urgently bolster response to humanitarian crisis in Sudan
Next Article Mahama in Lagos to deliver keynote address at Nigerian Bar Conference.
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Mahama in Lagos to deliver keynote address at Nigerian Bar Conference.
Major 1 Politics
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to disengage as Chancellor Of Women’s University in Africa
Major 1 Politics
Chair Cardin urges UN Secretary-General to urgently bolster response to humanitarian crisis in Sudan
Major 2 World
NDC unveils sectoral spokespersons for 2024 election manifesto
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?