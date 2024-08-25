Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to disengage as Chancellor Of Women’s University in Africa

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on Saturday night left Accra for Harare, Zimbabwe to formally disengage from all her obligations as the Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa, based in that country.

The formal disengagement from the university, after serving for seven years as Chancellor, will allow Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to fully focus on the John Mahama for President 2024 campaign.

During her tenure as Chancellor, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, in collaboration with the management and board of trustees and Council, restructured the Women’s University in Africa to make it more functional and more financially independent.

She led the university to focus on its strength by focusing on women who never had the chance to go to university at their younger age, but desire to do so in their adult life, and also focused on bringing in young women who were left out of high school.

She also led her team to make the Womens’s University in Africa very appealing to women by creating more flexible options for the acquisition of knowledge and by making its programmes more hands-on to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will superintend her final graduation of students on 30th August, 2024 and return to Accra a day after.