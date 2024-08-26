Rising discontent in NPP’s Abuakwa North Constituency as NDC candidate gains momentum ahead of 2024 elections

As the 2024 general elections approach, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is grappling with significant challenges in its traditionally secure stronghold, the Abuakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region.

The party’s once solid position is now under threat, largely due to the growing appeal of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Charles Yeboah Darko (Ozey).

Darko, who is making his second run for the seat, has gained considerable admiration for his honesty, humanity, and impressive performance in the 2020 elections. His increasing popularity stands in stark contrast to the NPP’s candidate, Nana Kwame Addo Frimpong Ampaw, widely known as Chief Buffalo.

Chief Buffalo, has faced criticism from within his party for being largely unavailable, uninspiring, and inattentive. As a first-time candidate, his lack of visibility is causing alarm among NPP members and supporters. Many express disappointment over his apparent disengagement since his narrow victory in the party’s primaries, where he won with just 220 votes against four other candidates, including the incumbent.

Supporters describe Chief Buffalo’s campaign as lackluster compared to the vibrant efforts of previous elections. A polling station executive voiced the growing frustration, stating, “Chief Buffalo has not visited a single polling station, church, mosque, or met with chiefs and opinion leaders since winning the primaries months ago. We are deeply disappointed and fear this behavior will cost us dearly.”

Reports suggest that Chief Buffalo’s actions have caused a rift within the party. He is alleged to have disregarded party structures, disrespected constituency executives, and even formed a parallel executive committee to manage his campaign. This move has been widely condemned, with one supporter noting, “He does his own thing, claiming he has no use for the party’s established structures.”

The grassroots supporters, who once staunchly backed the NPP, are now expressing their discontent. Many are calling for the party’s national leadership to intervene before it’s too late. Some have even suggested nullifying the parliamentary primaries and holding a re-run to select a more dynamic and visible candidate capable of rallying support for both the parliamentary and presidential elections.

“Our polling station members are frustrated. If the party wants our votes to be relevant, they must take a second look at the situation before the unimaginable happens in 2024,” one member warned.

Meanwhile, the NDC is capitalizing on the NPP’s internal turmoil. Their candidate, who faced no opposition in the primaries, is gaining traction as voters express a preference for someone they know and regularly see. “The voters are saying they will vote for the one they know, the one they always see,” observed a local resident.

Chief Buffalo’s absence from key events and his lack of support during critical moments, such as the limited registration exercise, have further alienated him from the electorate. Data from the constituency indicates a decline in NPP parliamentary votes, while support for the NDC continues to rise, bolstered by their 2020 candidate’s unopposed primary victory.

Chief Buffalo’s actions and behavior have raised serious doubts about his commitment to advancing the party’s interests and maximizing votes, which are crucial for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential ambitions. With these growing challenges, the NPP’s hold on Abuakwa North is at risk, and the party may face an unprecedented defeat in the upcoming elections.