BHOBU 1995-year group advocates for educational reforms

…At 30th anniversary launch

The 1995-year group of the Bishop Herman Old Boys Union (BHOBU), has officially launched its 30th-anniversary celebrations in Accra, marking a significant milestone for the alumni association.

The anniversary launched two weekends ago, aims to express gratitude to God for members’ lives and achievements, while providing a platform to give back to their alma mater, Bishop Herman College (BIHECO), located in Kpando in the Volta Region.

Raymond Okrofu, President of the 1995-year group, launched the anniversary and emphasized the group’s commitment to advocating for educational reforms in Ghana.

He commended the new NDC administration for establishing a committee to design a roadmap for educational reform and urged the government to consider returning mission schools to their founding churches.

“We have observed that in the past, churches managed their schools in a way that ensured quality education and discipline. While we acknowledge the government’s efforts, including the Free SHS policy, we believe churches should have a more significant role in managing mission schools to help improve standards,” Mr Okrofu stated.

He also expressed concern over the decline in discipline in senior high schools, calling on educational reformers to implement measures to curb negative student behaviour.

Additionally, he highlighted the pressure on existing school infrastructure and urged both the government and churches to prioritize renovations and expansions.

“Our education must reflect our unique identity and values, even as the world evolves,” he added.

The event, held a few weekends ago, brought together members of the group to reconnect, relive cherished memories, and outline plans for a year-long celebration under the theme “30 Years On – The Soldier I Have Become.”

Renowned for its academic excellence and discipline, Bishop Herman College has played a pivotal role in shaping the lives of its alumni, many of whom are now making significant contributions to various sectors of Ghana’s economy.

Delivering the keynote address, Randy Alao, Eastern Regional Director of the Land Valuation Division of the Lands Commission and a proud alumnus of Bishop Herman College, called for urgent national action on climate change, illegal mining (galamsey), and social inequality.

“Climate change is real, and its effects are becoming more pronounced,” Mr Alao remarked. “The weather is increasingly hotter, and we must act collectively to address this menace. It is not just the government’s responsibility; we all have a role to play.”

As a surveyor, Mr Alao, stressed the importance of protecting Ghana’s natural resources, particularly land and water bodies. He proposed innovative policies, such as requiring developers to plant trees before obtaining building permits, to combat deforestation and mitigate climate change.

“If we fail to protect our environment, future generations will suffer the consequences,” he warned.

The 30th-anniversary celebrations will feature a series of activities designed to promote unity among members and contribute to the growth of Bishop Herman College.

As part of the celebrations, the group will visit the school in Kpando to make a donation and assess the progress of their legacy project, which began a decade ago. Additionally, they will adopt and renovate one of the notable buildings on campus. Several meetings will be held with students and faculty to foster engagement and collaboration.

The group will also organize discussions on key societal issues, with some sessions taking place in Accra and other regions. Furthermore, a health screening will be arranged for members to raise awareness about prevalent health concerns affecting the nation, particularly within their year group.

As the celebrations unfold, the 1995-year group of BHOBU, remains committed to its motto of giving back and shaping the future of education in Ghana.

Their advocacy for educational reforms and environmental protection reflects their dedication to national development and the preservation of values instilled in them during their time at Bishop Herman College.

The launch event concluded on a high note, with members expressing optimism about the impact of their initiatives and their continued contributions to society.