Minerals Commission boss in PR stunt amid galamsey crisis

The Minerals Commission’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Martin Kwaku Ayisi, has resorted to a blatant public relations gimmick, branding himself a “workaholic” to justify his continued stay in office.

Despite the worsening illegal mining (galamsey) crisis under his watch—leading to the pollution of water bodies and the depletion of the country’s natural resources—sponsored media reports have sought to portray him as a highly efficient and dedicated leader who ensures the smooth administration of mining activities nationwide.

A report published by NewsGhana.com.gh, under the headline “Workaholic Lawyer Ayisi Leads Great Transformation at Mincom”, claims that, through his supposed hard work and commitment to progress, the construction and commissioning of ultra-modern office facilities in several mining districts have been successfully realised.

However, accompanying images tell a different story. They depict unfinished building projects, some hastily half-painted for aesthetic appeal. Curiously, these incomplete structures were allegedly commissioned last year and touted as major milestones in the commission’s infrastructural development.

According to the reports, under Mr Ayisi’s leadership, the Akyem Oda Mining District in the Eastern Region and the Bibiani Mining District in the Western North Region have acquired state-of-the-art office buildings to enhance the administration and documentation of mining activities.

These facilities were said to have been fully commissioned last year, marking what was described as a significant achievement in the commission’s infrastructure development.

Additionally, the Damang Minerals Commission office is reportedly nearing completion and is expected to be commissioned in the coming months.

Furthermore, construction is said to be progressing rapidly on the Savannah Regional Minerals Commission office in Bole, the hometown of President John Mahama, with completion and commissioning expected soon. Similarly, work is ongoing on the Tamale Minerals Commission office, which, once completed, will be handed over to staff for operations.

These so-called achievements have been used to portray Mr Ayisi as a tireless leader committed to the Minerals Commission’s sustainability and efficiency.

However, critics argue that these PR stunts do little to address the real issues of galamsey, environmental degradation, and resource mismanagement under his tenure.

Martin Kwaku Ayisi has been with the Minerals Commission since 2017, having returned from Kenya, where he was employed by the Adam Smith Institute.

John Peter Amewu, President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, is credited with reinstating him to the Commission, first as Deputy Chief Executive and later as the substantive CEO.

Ayisi had previously worked at the institution for years before leaving for Kenya.

Interestingly, an investigation by the online portal The Fourth Estate revealed that individuals with political connections and entrepreneurs, including Thomas Amewu-Duglu, possess mining concessions close to major rivers in Ghana, despite a government directive prohibiting mining within 100 metres of water bodies.

These companies, including Cape North Limited and Tera Nayo Limited, are linked to the children of Frema Osei Opare, the former Chief of Staff.

Despite lacking permits from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Water Resources Commission, these companies continue to engage in mining activities that have severely impacted the Tano and Ankobra rivers.

The leases for these concessions were granted by former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor, in direct contradiction of environmental regulations.

Other companies, such as Zogok Gold and Berksgold—owned by Thomas Amewu-Duglu, the General Manager of Volta Forest Products and brother of the former Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu—have also acquired concessions overlapping rivers. Satellite imagery shows extensive ecological damage in these areas.