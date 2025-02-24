Roads minister meets Chamber of Constructions

On Friday, February 21, 2025, the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, paid a courtesy call to the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza, to discuss key issues affecting the construction sector.

Discussions focused on the government’s indebtedness to contractors, the reintroduction of road tolls, the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) and the Utilisation of the Road Fund.

Kwame Agbodza, acknowledged the challenges facing the sector and assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to resolving them.

He outlined plans to streamline payment processes to facilitate the timely disbursement of funds, enhance supervision of road projects to improve quality and accountability and Ensure value for money in all road construction and maintenance efforts.

The Minister, also emphasised the importance of collaboration between the government and industry players to promote sustainable growth in the construction sector.