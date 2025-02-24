GeneralMajor 1

Denmark supports Ghana Navy’s with vehicles & cash

The Danish government, has donated two new Toyota vehicles to the Special Boat Squadron (SBS) of the Ghana Navy at its headquarters on Friday, February 21, 2025.

This initiative, is part of the ongoing partnership between Denmark and Ghana, to strengthen maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

In his remarks, the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tom Norring, highlighted Denmark’s continued support for the Ghana Navy under a trilateral agreement aimed at developing the SBS into an elite force to combat maritime security threats, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the SBS, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, acknowledged the Danish government’s crucial role in enhancing the SBS’s operational capabilities.

He emphasized that Danish support, Shas been instrumental in transforming the SBS into a highly trained and effective unit capable of conducting complex maritime operations.

As part of the event, Col. Lasse Sand, presented Lieutenant Commander Jemima Yeboah of the 37 Military Hospital with a € 50,555.75 dummy cheque.

This funding, will support her pursuit a four-year Bachelor of Science Degree in Underwater Medicine, sponsored by the Danish government, to enhance specialized medical care for the SBS.

