NEIP’s fake employment status revealed

…Angry ex-Communications Director defends Eric Adjei

The Herald, has landed details behind the directive by the management of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) to all staff, not to report to work starting Monday, February 24, 2025, amid reports that about 32 staff members, had issues with their employment status.

Key findings reveal an absence of a salary and grade structure, as the employment letters issued to the affected staff, did not specify salary levels or grades, resulting in uncertainty regarding their remuneration.

The irregularities began under the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah, and persisted with the Facebook-busy, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the immediate past Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Also identified, is an unlawful payment of allowances – instead of formal salaries, staff received monthly allowances, a practice that violates Ghana’s labour laws.

There was also misuse of operational funds. With no budgetary provision for staff salaries, the previous management, resorted to using operational funds to pay allowances—an act that breaches Ghana’s Public Financial Management regulations.

The previous administrations, failed to pay Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions for the affected staff for six years, a serious legal infraction.

Interestingly, Oppong Brenya, who used to be a Communications Director at the NEIP under Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has jumped to the defence of Eric Adjei, the current Chief Executive, saying, “I don’t think the new CEO made any error in this decision. You need to understand the situation before you talk about it. These staff were paid by NEIP, we have no internal generated funds to pay ourselves, its only controller that pay workers and decide salary grade or otherwise.

I was a director at NEIP and I totally support this decision.

Sometimes let’s leave politics out and speak the truth”.

After being attacked by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Brenya, fired back at people, including Kofi Nkansah, saying, “Nkwasiafuor nkoaa!!!

“They think my life depends on politics. You employ people which you have no power to do so. They are not under controller, neither are they under public service or civil service.

You paid them with GOG operational funds, which in itself is illegal, in any serious country, you will be asked to refund that payments.

Then a new administration comes in, who do not know how to pay them. They asked you to stay home and some of you will be recalled and you post internal Memo on social media to paint a different picture.

I come in to say that this is not right and now I’m the enemy. Why didn’t they regularise you in all those years, if they really like you.

Such nonsense!

I’m a serious critic of this government, but I will not look on for such hypocrisy and pretends.

Nkwasisem Sei!!”

The Herald’s information is that, aside from cash challenges at NEIP,as of the end of December 2024, there were 32 staff members at NEIP, who were not designated as presidential staffers.

In January, 12 out of the 32 staff members left NEIP without providing any formal notice or communication to the leadership. This occurred because they were aware of the irregularities surrounding their appointments.

The employment letters issued to these staff members, did not specify their salary levels or grades, leading to ambiguity in their compensation packages.

Instead of receiving formal salaries, the staff, were paid allowances, which is against labour laws and considered unlawful.

No budgetary provisions were made for staff compensation. Consequently, the previous management used operational funds to pay monthly allowances, a practice that contravenes the Public Financial Management in Ghana and is considered a serious financial offence.

For the past six years, previous management has failed to pay SSNIT contributions to the affected staff, a serious legal violation.

The new management team has since initiated steps to address these irregularities. However, the issues’ complexity and legal implications, have made the resolution process challenging.

To avoid perpetuating the illegalities, management made the difficult decision to suspend the existing staff at NEIP.

This measure is intended to allow for due process in obtaining financial clearance to regularize employment and integrate the staff into the government payroll system.

It has been indicated that no staff member at NEIP, has been dismissed. The suspension is a temporary measure to facilitate proper procedural processes, ensure compliance with public financial regulations, and avoid further legal violations.

According to management, this is due to unresolved legal and administrative issues related to employment and salary payments.

This was contained in a press statement issued by NEIP on Friday, February 21.

Following extensive efforts to resolve concerns regarding staff employment, management has determined that the complexity and legal implications of these issues prevent the use of operational funds to pay monthly staff allowances.

Consequently, it stated that all employment matters, must undergo the proper legal processes to avoid further complications.

The statement noted that until these issues are fully addressed, only specific staff whose services are required, may be called upon to resume work.

Additionally, all staff in possession of NEIP property, must return it to the HR Officer by the end of work on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

“Failure to do so will be considered as deliberate stealing of such items,” the statement read.

Management has assured staff that updates will be provided, as efforts continue to resolve the situation.