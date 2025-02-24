Defense Minister asked to probe military lands sold under Akufo-Addo



By Patrick Biddah

As ex-servicemen continue their fight to reclaim what they suspect to be the illegally sold official residence of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), new revelations have emerged, regarding the sale of military lands under the Akufo-Addo administration.

This development, has led many to call on the Defense Minister, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, to investigate the status of military lands across the country, including the controversial allocation of land for housing projects in Accra.

The scheme, which took place under the previous government and was overseen by Dominic Nitiwul, who served as Defense Minister for eight years, involved the exchange of numerous prime military lands in parts of Accra; Cantonments and Roman Ridge for apartment buildings constructed by real estate developers.

The latest discovery, pertains to military lands situated on Drake Avenue, close to the Spanish Embassy, in Accra’s Airport Residential Area.

Investigations, have revealed that military bungalows on Drake Avenue, formerly occupied by officers, have been demolished.

Many, have argued that the buildings constructed for the soldiers by property developers, do not reflect the actual monetary value of the military lands allocated to them.

Even the smallest plot of land in these areas, sells for hundreds of thousands of U.S. dollars.

There are also allegations that, certain senior officers and politicians from the former government, gained both financially and in property from these arrangements.

The land-grabbing controversy, has not been limited to Accra. Cities such as Tamale, Tema, and Takoradi in the Northern and Western Regions, have also been affected.

Interestingly, some real estate developers, have been observed forging close ties with elements of the Mahama government, including individuals at the Ministry of Defence.

Curiously, during the 2024 election campaign, President John Mahama, pledged to investigate all state lands sold under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The ex-soldiers are concerned about the erosion of the military’s dignity under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and have vowed to restore the honour of the uniform they once proudly wore.

Military bungalows on Drake Avenue, formerly occupied by officers, have been demolished. In their stead, new structures are being discreetly erected on the land, supposedly sold to private individuals connected to elements of the former government.

These findings reinforce concerns that, despite the efforts of the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) team, many state assets remain in private hands and require further investigation.

For instance, a 15-acre parcel of land at Roman Ridge, which housed the official residences of the CDS and the Chief of Army Staff, has been completely demolished.

Unconfirmed reports available to The Herald, suggest that the demolition of the CDS’ official residence, has forced the current CDS to relocate to a rented apartment in Labone.

This development has provoked outrage among some retired soldiers, who stormed the site in an attempt to stop the developer, leading to a confrontation with some active-duty soldiers.

Beyond the sale of the CDS’ residence and the officers’ bungalows on Drake Avenue, another case has emerged involving military land at Gbetsile, near Michel Camp.

Large portions of military land there, have been walled off by unknown individuals.

Sources indicate that the land was hastily enclosed, following the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Official government investigations, have yet to determine those responsible and the full circumstances surrounding these transactions.

Last week, the Takoradi Air Force Base in the Western Region, came into the spotlight with reports that it is facing a land encroachment issue that threatens the base’s security and operations.

Some encroachers have taken over about 88 out of 618 acres of land allocated by the central government to the Takoradi Air Force Base in the Western Region.

Air Commodore Kwabena Kissiedu Manukure Atiemo, Takoradi Air Force Base Commander, said the encroachment, had severe repercussions on their operations and called for urgent action to protect their lands to ensure the continued operational effectiveness of the Ghana Air Force.

He was briefing Joseph Nelson, the Western Regional Minister, when he toured the Base as part of familiarisation visits to security agencies in the Region.

Air Commodore Atiemo said: “Encroachment is one of our big problems, and it is basically down to land administration issues and our failure over the years to secure cadastral for the entire space.”

He continued: “I am currently pushing very hard to continue the efforts of the previous Base Commander to avert the issue.”

The Takoradi Air Force Base Commander, thus, appealed to the Western Regional Minister to collaborate with other relevant stakeholders to help the Base to regain control over the land encroached on military territory.

Mr Nelson assured the Command of his support in vigorously protecting the lands, particularly those within their primary operational enclave. He called for effective collaboration and communication among key stakeholders, including the government, to combat the increasing land encroachments in the country.

As part of his tour, the Regional Minister engaged Officers, men and women and other key stakeholders of the Air Force Base to foster collaboration and strong partnership.

Mr Nelson, also toured the facilities, gaining insight into the Base’s operations and infrastructure, and inspected ongoing projects, demonstrating his interest in the Base’s development and progress.