I have retired from domestic politics – Gabby Otchere-Darko

A stalwart of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has revealed that he has retired from domestic politics.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, the legal practitioner expressed his disappointment with the inability of the NPP to effectively communicate its achievements in recent years.

Otchere-Darko acknowledged the substantial progress made by the Akufo-Addo led government in navigating the challenging economic landscape between 2021 and 2022.

Despite the severe economic challenges during this period, he highlighted that various policies implemented by the administration successfully prevented Ghanaians from enduring queues for essential products and services.

“I have retired from domestic politics,” Otchere-Darko said, adding that the failure of NPP officials to trumpet the government’s achievements is extremely frustrating.

“I get somehow frustrated by the narratives, and the big disappointment I have is with the governing New Patriotic Party itself, it is the lack of recognition of the work that they have done. For me, it’s a major disappointment…there is one thing we must admit, 2022 was extremely difficult, 2021 to 2022 was extremely difficult.

“You know when there are crises, there are people who benefit from crisis but I don’t know who benefitted from the crisis of 2022. The Banks suffered, retailers suffered, manufacturers suffered, I mean it was everywhere,” he added.