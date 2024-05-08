80-Year-Old Akufo-Addo sleepless over legacy & immortality

…Labels Mahama a threat

Nana Akufo-Addo, now 80-years -old, finds himself grappling with questions and sleeplessness about legacy and immortality, as he reflects on his political journey.

Having achieved his lifelong ambition of attaining the presidency in 2016 and securing a second term in 2020, he now faces the daunting task of cementing his place in history.

Despite the achievements and challenges of his tenure, Akufo-Addo, is acutely aware that the upcoming 2024 election, will ultimately shape his legacy. For him, the preservation or destruction of his eight-year legacy hinges on the outcome of this pivotal election.

President Akufo-Addo’s concern is palpable, particularly in light of the potential return of his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama, to power.

He perceives a Mahama presidency as a threat to the preservation of his legacy, fearing that his achievements may be undone under Mahama’s leadership.

Conversely, Akufo-Addo, sees Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, as a potential guardian of that legacy. He believes that a Bawumia presidency, would ensure the continuation and preservation of his policies and achievements, thereby immortalizing his legacy in Ghanaian history.

It is not clear, what he has up his sleeves, while navigating the complexities of political manoeuvring and building strategic alliances, but he remains keenly focused on securing his place in the annals of Ghanaian politics.

For him, the 2024 election, represents not only a battle for political power, but also a struggle for the preservation of his legacy and the realization of his immortality in the eyes of history.

Towards that end, President Akufo-Addo, has appealed to Ghanaians to reject the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Mahama in the forthcoming December elections.

According to him, a vote for the former President, would undermine the progress achieved during his administration and jeopardise the nation’s trajectory.

Addressing supporters at a mini rally in Doboro in the Greater Accra region, following a visit to the premises of Blue Skies Limited, President Akufo-Addo, emphasised his endorsement of Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, as the preferred candidate for the presidency.

“This is our election year and the limited registration has started. Anybody who hasn’t registered and is eligible should go and register. This is because your right to vote is your power.

“Also, when the time is up for the voting, our job is simple. The person I defeated and my work since I took over, seems not to please him, I cannot hand over power to such a person. He will destroy whatever we have done when he comes.”

He added “I am pleading with you to vote for the person I have worked with for the past seven and half years. I have faith in him and I know that he will come and continue the work I have begun as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.”