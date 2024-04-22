Mahama reiterates review and strengthening of free SHS Policy 

The former President and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has emphasized the urgent need to review and enhance the free Senior High School/ Technical and Vocational Education and Training (SHS/TVET) policy to safeguard quality.

He criticized the government’s handling of the programme and its adverse effects on the quality of education delivery and indicated that the policy had many barrage of challenges affecting it and that would be one of the major agendas of the NDC government if voted into power to improve the policy.

Speaking to stakeholders at Policy Dialogue with Pre-Tertiary Teacher Unions in Accra, Mr. Mahama highlighted the significance of engaging all parties involved to address the numerous challenges and amplify the positive aspects of the free SHS/TVET policy.

He stressed that the policy’s improvement was not just a matter of debate but an imperative for the development and progress of the education sector.

The former President also proposed the integration of the free SHS Secretariat into the Ghana Education Service Directorates, advocating for closer supervision of the policy implementation.

Mr. Mahama explained that by treating the Ghana Education Service as the overseeing body, the NDC flagbearer believed that the implementation of the free SHS/TVET policy could be more effective and efficient.

In addition to the integration of the Secretariat, he further stated that the NDC would decentralize the school feeding programme. This move aims to provide better nutrition to students while boosting the local economy.

Former President Mahama noted that by returning the responsibility for feeding to the schools, he believes that students can receive healthier and more nourishing meals.

He also acknowledged the weakened state of Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) at the SHS level and stressed the important role of PTAs in facilitating community and stakeholder participation in educational affairs.

Recognizing the positive impact of stakeholder involvement, Mr. Mahama promised to restore and enhance stakeholder participation at all levels of the education system.

He acknowledged the critical state of the education sector in the country and underscored the need that to address the challenges is through open dialogue with key stakeholders, rather than suppressing free speech or resorting to victimization and intimidation.

Mr. Mahama highlighted the neglect of basic schools and the poor implementation of reforms since the current government took office nearly eight years ago and pointed out issues such as changes in the syllabus without sufficient learning materials, specifically mentioning the lack of accompanying textbooks.

Furthermore, he criticized the Akufo-Addo government for failing to adequately consult with Teacher Unions on various policies emphasizing the importance of participation and consultation in shaping effective policies that respond to citizens’ needs. This, he stated, is a crucial aspect of good governance.

Former President Mahama reiterated the NDC commitment to inclusivity and collaboration saying that; as a social democratic party, the NDC recognizes teacher unions, including GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT, as key stakeholders in delivering quality education. The party values the input of these unions in formulating and implementing educational policies.

As the NDC flagbearer, Mr. Mahama’s policy dialogue with Pre-Tertiary Teacher Unions showcased his commitment to educational reform and his determination to address the challenges faced by the free SHS/TVET policy.

With a focus on collaboration and stakeholder engagement, Mahama aims to strengthen the positive aspects of the free SHS/TVET policy and ensure an inclusive educational environment for all Ghanaian students.