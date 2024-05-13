2024 FHUC Graduation: Be the masters of diagnosis- Prof Ayeh- Kumi to graduands

The immediate past Provost of the College of Health Sciences of the University of Ghana, Rev. Prof. P. F. Ayeh-Kumi, has entreated 2024 Graduating students of Family Health University College Medical school to master the arts of diagnosis when they begin their practice.

He said, it is by so doing that they would give effective treatment.

When they master diagnosis, Prof. Ayeh-Kumi, said it makes them become unique, different and thereby helping them build a career in a creative and also gives them a mentally sharp advantage in their practice.

Delivering a keynote address as the Special Guest of Honour at 2024Graduation and Matriculation ceremony of the Family Health University College at Teshie in Accra, Rev. Prof. P. F. Ayeh-Kumi, said their stay at Family Health University College which is the premier private Medical school in Ghana, has equipped them with the requisite knowledge as health care providers to excel.

The field of medicine according to him is evolving which for him requires professionals, who should not only be skilled, but adapt and be forward thinking.

“Throughout your time at Family Health University College, you have been equipped with knowledge, skills and values that embody this vision of a future health care professional”, he emphasised.

The ceremony graduated 48 students with 33 in BSc. Medical Science, and 15 entry medical programme which awards students with Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) degree after four and half years.

About 60 freshmen and women matriculated, out of which 42 partook in the White Coatceremony.

Rev. Prof. P. F. Ayeh-Kumi, further tasked the graduating students to approach patients with empathy and listen to their stories.

The health care landscape he mentioned, is constantly changing as new discoveries and advancements keeps emerging which is reshaping the way diseases are treated and understood.

“As future health professionals, your commitment to continuously, will be crucial in providing the best possible care to your patients”, he noted.

The future health care professionals according to Rev. Prof. P. F. Ayeh-Kumi, must be a collaborator working together with others and interdisciplinary to address complex needs of patients.

To the matriculates, he advised them to remember the fact that medicine is a field that keeps changing and it was a field with challenges and opportunities saying, they should trust and believe in themselves.

He commended the Founder of Family Health University College and President of Family Health Medical School, Prof. Yao Kwawukume and his team for the good work that they were doing saying, FHUC was changing everyday as the environment gets better each time.

On his part, the Founder of Family Health University College and President of Family Health Medical School, Prof. Yao Kwawukume in a welcome address, revealed that the school was witnessing extensive development in infrastructure on campus.

He mentioned improved support services for students including counselling services and recreational facilities, enhanced use of ICT in teaching and learning, improved security, increased research activities by faculty and students, increased number of faculty and administrative staff, among other developments.

“While we jubilate over the things that we have achieved so far, we are also conscious of the things that we are yet to achieve and are re-strategising to ensure they are materialized”, he said.

‘ Issues of accommodation and support for needy but brilliant students remain a challenge in the university college. We will therefore use this opportunity to invite stakeholders and other partners to assist FHUC plan towards its accommodation issues. Currently, the FHUC endowment fund has also been launched and we welcome donations from all and sundry”, he appealed.

Pro. Kwawukume encouraged the Graduands to uphold their core values of leadership, integrity, lifelong learning, innovation, compassion, inclusiveness and team work as they are relevant, not only to the profession they have chosen, but also to their overall success as an individual; abide by the University College’s rules and regulations so that together we can maintain the good name of the institution.

This year, he indicated marked the final year of the five-year strategic plan set out by the University College to address some of its challenges and enhance its relevance and vibrancy.

“We are bold to Say that majority of the goals set out in the plan have been achieved”, he stressed.

He congratulated both the Graduands and the matriculants for working hard to be at Family Health University College.

Mbanya Kamkeng Naomi, received the Prize for Overall Best MBChB Graduating Student, Best Graduating Student in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Best Graduating Student in Medicine & Therapeutics, and Best Graduating Student in Clinical Studies.

Tang Jeron Peter, also received the Overall Best Student for Level 100 in BSc Medical Sciences, Best Student in Anatomy, Best Student in Biochemistry, Best Student in Physiology, Overall Best Student for Level 200 in BSC Medical Sciences, and the Overall Best Student in BSC Medical Sciences.

Also at the ceremony were, Dr Susu Bridget Kwawukume, Founder/Chief Medical Director of Family Health Hospital, the Registrar, Mrs. Rita Kaine, Dr C.E. Fleischer-Djoleto, Dean of FHMS, Brig. Gen. Daniel Kwadjo Frimpong (RTD), Chairman of Council, Dr Koma Jehu-Appiah, Prof. Julius Fobil (Provost, CHS, UG), Dr Emmanuel K. Labram, Dr Patience Aniteye, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, Teshie Mantse, President of the Teshie Traditional Council, Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III and Mr Benjamin Narteh Ayiku, MP for Ledzokuku Constituency