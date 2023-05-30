Teshie residents protest over deplorable roads

Thousands of Teshie residents have massed up in the area to protest the deplorable state of their roads.

Teshie, a vibrant community located in Accra has been grappling with severe deterioration of their town roads.



The state of these roads has triggered concerns among commuters who lament the negative impact it has on their daily lives.

“All we are asking for is for the road to be fixed. I visited the workshop to fix my car twice just this week. You can imagine what we are going through as residents. We have been neglected for long. The potholes are even more than galamsey sites,” a road user lamented in a Citi News interview.



When Citi News’ Kennedy Twumasi visited various communities in Teshie, it became apparent that roads in the area were in deplorable states presenting numerous challenges to motorists and pedestrians.



The residents have thus hit the streets today, May 30, 2023, to demand a fair share of the national cake.

Govt announces immediate repairs of Teshie roads

Meanwhile, the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly has announced the immediate commencement of rehabilitation works on several inner roads in Teshie.

The Assembly says inner roads in Tsuibleoo, LEKMA to Adjorman roundabout, Fertilizer Road, and King Kortey Road will be rehabilitated immediately.



The Assembly also disclosed its commitment to address the poor conditions of the inner roads in Greda Estates, Teshie Laskala, and the entire Coffee Street at Teshie after the initial rehabilitation projects are completed.

“As I speak, a contractor is on-site to immediately begin work on the following roads: Tsuibleoo Road, from LEKMA to Adjorman roundabout, Fertilizer Road, King Kortey Road, which is the third road, from Mamfe Junction to Yoomo Specs, which is 1.2 kilometres long, and the Numo Mashie Road, from Mobile to Tsuibleoo Last Stop. These projects will begin immediately. However, these are not the only roads that we will be working on. Others include the entire Coffee Street and others,” the MCE, Mordecai Quarshie, told the media on Monday.