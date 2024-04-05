GeneralMajor 1

Krachi East MCE dies while delivering a speech at Dambai College of Education

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East, Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, has tragically passed away after serving just a year in office.

According to myjoyonline.com report, the MCE collapsed while delivering a matriculation speech at the Dambai College of Education on Friday morning.

He was immediately rushed to the Dambai Health Centre and later referred to the WoraWora Government Hospital for further treatment.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, the report said.

Hospital authorities have not provided any official statement regarding the incident, it added.

Kingsley Okuneggy, the Communication Officer for the Krachi East New Patriotic Party, confirmed the heartbreaking news on the party’s platform.

The late MCE, aged 60, was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to succeed the late MCE, Francis Kofi Okesu, who passed away in September 2022.

Prior to his appointment, he had served as the Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Krachi East Municipality.

