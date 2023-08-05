Stolen TV, locked rooms ransacked – Police give shocking details of MCE’s daughter’s murder

It is emerging that the lifeless body of the daughter of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bekwai, Kwaku Kyei Baffour was found at the back of their house at Atwima Bebu in the Ashanti Region.

Police who visited the scene of the crime indicated that both their living and bedrooms were ransacked and a TV set was stolen though there were no signs of a break-in.

A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service and sighted by MyNewsGh.com reads “he Police have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a female adult, Akua Serwaa Kyei on 3rd August 2023, at Atwima Bebu in the Ashanti Region.

According to the husband of the deceased, he returned home at about 5:30pm on 3rd August 2023, and found the victim lying unconscious at the back of their house and rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. He further alleged that their living room and bedroom were ransacked and a television set stolen.

An initial assessment of the incident scene by the Police Crime Scene team revealed that no doors or windows in the house had been broken into.

Also, upon an inspection of deceased body at the hospital, no marks of violence or gunshot wound was found.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation autopsy as the investigation continues.

The Police have visited the family of the deceased and we are working with them to get to the bottom of the matter and bring perpetrators to face justice.

The Inspector-General of Police has also spoken to the family via a telephone call and assured them of a thorough investigation into the case. A Police clinical psychologist has also been assigned to the family to assist them in these trying times.