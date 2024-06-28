Akufo-Addo cutting US$5 million for Bediatuo’s daughter’s musical party

Reports available to The Herald, indicate that President Akufo-Addo, has allocated $5 million from the national budget to support a musical concert organized by Bempomaa Asante, the daughter of his Executive Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo.

The concert party, scheduled to take place in Accra, is part of the Global Citizens Festival, which Bempomaa represents locally.

According to The Herald’s sources, despite the country’s current economic challenges and the government’s claims of limited funds for essential services, the President is set to approve the allocation of the US$5 million for the concert.

This decision, has raised questions about the prioritization of resources and potential conflicts of interest.

The report alleges that vendors were not fully compensated for their previous services, despite a significant funding received.

The 2022 concert, featured a VIP area rumored to have cost over US$1 million, attended by the President, his family, and other high-ranking officials.

President Akufo-Addo, his wife and family, as well as Bediatuo and his family, occupied this space, amidst the drinking of champagne and others.

This year’s concert, has sparked controversy, with critics questioning the use of public funds for a private event amidst economic hardship.”

Reports reaching The Herald from the Presidency, the Jubilee House, reveal that in the midst of extreme economic hardship, no funds to buy gas for electricity among others, Akufo-Addo, is still on the spending spree.

Like previous event, the report indicates the 80-year old President Akufo-Addo, is expected at US$5 million music party to the daughter of his Executive Secretary, to dance.

This is happening in the midst of the extreme hardship in the country.

It is also happening against the backdrop of the government’s claims that it does not have enough money to buy gas for the country’s electricity needs nor meet other obligations, including statutory ones.

Bempomaa Asante, who is the eldest daughter of Nana Asante Bediatuo, is into events and is currently the defacto local representative of the Global Citizens Festival.

With the US$5 million from Ghana’s coffers placed at her feet, she is bringing the concert to Accra.

Daily Post newspaper, has also reported US$5 million, is going to Bediatuo’s daughter, tracing past payments made to her in the name of Global Citizens Festival musical concert held in Accra in 2022.

Though the organizers, had more than enough funds to take care of the concert, Bempomaa, used her connection to powerful men at the Presidency to get the state to pay part of the huge bill.

In spite of this, many of the vendors were not paid by Bempomaa’s agent, one Kojo Poku, leading to the vendors writing to the organizers to complain about non-payment for their services.

This year, Bempomaa and one Jake Obeng Bediako (described as Youth Ambassador at the Presidency) are in league to organize the concert once again.

This, no doubt is a good business deal for Bempomaa at the expense of the state.