Asante Bediatuo returns home on Chartered Flight

….After seven months medical treatment abroad

The Executive Secretary to former President Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Bediatuo Asante, has finally returned to Ghana, after spending nearly seven months abroad for medical treatment.

The Herald’s lenses captured his arrival at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in the early hours of Saturday.

He was secretly flown into the country on a chartered flight from the United States, while most people were asleep and the airport was less busy.

He was seen in a wheelchair, assisted by a family member and National Security operatives stationed at the airport, as he was escorted across the tarmac.

According to airport sources, he was then taken through the VIP section of the facility.

Reports suggest that, Nana Bediatuo Asante, a relative of ex-president Akufo-Addo, appeared frail and visibly distressed. This was a stark contrast to the vibrant and flamboyant personality Ghanaians had been accustomed to over the years.

One airport source remarked, “He looked very confused and disoriented. It was difficult to recognise him.”

Nana Bediatuo Asante, fell ill in the United States, while accompanying then-President Akufo-Addo on an official trip to the United Nations (UN).

While the rest of the delegation returned to Ghana to continue their duties, he remained in the U.S. for medical treatment.

It remains unclear, whether his return was due to the Mahama government discontinuing funding for his treatment or whether his family requested his transfer to continue care in Ghana.

In October 2024, the Akufo-Addo administration, responded to reports about Nana Bediatuo Asante’s health, following a publication by The Herald.

A statement dated October 2, 2024, issued by Eugene Arhin, then Director of Communications at the Presidency, confirmed that Nana Bediatuo Asante, was receiving medical care in the United States, but was in a stable condition.

The statement sought to dispel rumours suggesting that he had suffered a massive stroke or had been admitted to an exclusive New York medical centre. Some reports even falsely claimed he had passed away.

Nana Bediatuo Asante, who also served as an Ambassador-at-Large, travelled with President Akufo-Addo to the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, but did not return to Ghana with the delegation.

Since then, various reports, particularly on social media, have speculated about his health.

In response, the Presidency issued its October 2024 statement to clarify his condition and counter speculation about his death.

His return to Ghana, raises further questions about his health status and the circumstances surrounding his long absence.