McDan ‘romances’ with widows to alleviate their economic condition

By Patrick Biddah

Ghanaian business mogul, Daniel McKorley, has extended his poverty alleviation programme to cover widows in the Jamestown enclave.

This follows a successful donation exercises to widows in Kumasi, Tarkwa and parts of the Northern region in the past.

At an event at the Mantse Agbonaa in Accra on Sunday March 9, 2024, close to 8000 widows, were cushioned with food items by the McDan Foundation.

The item which, included bags of rice, biscuits, assorted soft drinks, received international support from Ukraine.

In an interview with the media after the donation exercise, the Founder and Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, reiterated his commitment to supporting widows in Ghana through the McDan Foundation.

The Widow’s Support project was the 5th in edition and according to Mr Mckorley, it is a reflection of his deep personal connection to the plight of the less-privileged in society as a result of the death of their spouses.

Describing the widows as his “wives”, Mr Mckorley, expressed the need to support them in difficult economic times, in order to reduce the effect of harsh situation they find themselves.

This year’s event, saw a significant international partnership with a Ukrainian Food Company throwing their support behind it .

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ridney Food Consortium of Ukraine, Sergii Kovachuk, highlighted the food security collaboration between his organization and the McDan Foundation.

“We operate a food consortium in Ukraine with 11 food factories and 25 farmers”, he noted .

“We are in Accra today distributing food parcels to those in need. This partnership is a pilot project aimed at supporting both the Ukrainian economy and vulnerable communities in Ghana.”, he stressed.

He further expressed the long term partnership of combining products from both countries for the overall goal of food development production in Ghana.