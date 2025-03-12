Nigerian university names ultramodern multimedia centre after Ghana’s Anas Aremeyaw Anas

By Haruna Sumaila Abugri

An ultramodern multimedia studio in the magnificent newly built North Eastern University [NEU] of Nigeria, has been named after Africa’s most celebrated undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The one-day International Conference on Trends in Investigative Journalism in Northern Nigeria, jointly organized by WikkiTimes, NEU, and the Tiger Eye Foundation Ghana, saw the splendid edifice unveiled in Anas’name.

Described as a cutting-edge facility, it holds advanced audio and video production zones with professional recording equipment, cameras, and green screens.

The graphics, animation, and photography sections, are equipped with high-performance computers and DSLR setups.

The live streaming and virtual reality labs, enable immersive content creation, while motion graphics tools incorporate motion capture technology for digital storytelling. Storage and backup solutions ensure data security, and ergonomic workspaces provide comfort, making the studio a hub for multimedia innovation in Gombe.

The Ghanaian born investigative journalist, whose courageous investigative work has earned him global applause, joined a host of professors and vice-chancellors to commission the facility.

He described the honor, as a great step toward inspiring a new generation of fearless journalists.

“I hope to see, in the coming years, courageous journalists whose work will stand the test of time and shine a light on corruption in our society,” said Anas.

In his keynote speech, the founder of Tiger Eye P I, stressed that journalism must serve the public good.

“There is no point in doing journalism if it does not benefit society. Our investigative journalism should be tailored toward uplifting communities and fostering development. If we fail to do this, then we have failed as journalists,” he said.

Speaking to prospective journalists, Anas, highlighted that, while journalism is rewarding, it is also a tough profession.

“You have to psyche yourself. It’s like a heated kitchen—if you don’t have the energy to stand the heat, you get out.”

Dr Sani Jauro, the Pro-Chancellor and Founder of North-Eastern University, Gombe, Nigeria stated that he was pleased to have been part of the decision to name the studio after the celebrated journalist. “I have personally followed the great work of Anas and when the decision was taken to name this all important studio after him, I knew it was the beginning of great things to come”. Known as Dabiawal Gombe, Dr Sani continued, “NEU is happy to name this after you for your great sacrifice to humanity”.

Ajibola Amzat, WikkiTimes Co-Publisher, revealed that since its unveiling in 2018, WikkiTimes, has faced several challenges, including seven lawsuits, but remains resolute in its mission to expose corruption and hold power to account.

“We founded WikkiTimes to bring about change in Northern Nigeria,” Amzat said. “Despite legal battles and threats, we continue to hold power accountable. I call on stakeholders and the academic community to support our efforts to ensure transparency and good governance.”

Haruna Mohammed Salisu, another co-publisher of WikkiTimes, disclosed that in the newspaper targets to train and produce Nigeria’s finest investigative journalists.

“We are committed to nurturing fearless journalists who will hold power to account and promote developmental journalism.”

Prominent media scholar, Professor Umaru Pate, a Vice Chancellor of Federal University Kashere, underscored the need for a new generation of fearless journalists to confront Nigeria’s corruption crisis. He praised the naming of the studio after Anas as a significant step toward motivating students.

He called for a collective effort in tackling corruption in sectors such as education, agriculture, politics, and environmental exploitation.

“Corruption is a multifaceted problem that hinders our nation’s progress,” Pate said. “We must retrace our steps and change the way we operate if we are to overcome these challenges.”

Dean of the School of Communication, Management, and Social Sciences at NEU, Dr Hamid Adamu Mohammed, emphasized the significance of investigative journalism in tackling the challenges facing Northern Nigeria.

“The North is grappling with numerous issues that require in-depth investigative reporting,” Dr Hamid said. “Most investigations focus on government corruption, but other critical areas—such as the activities of clerics and traditional institutions—remain underreported.”

Dr Hamid, encouraged the use of nativedialects in investigative journalism to increase audience engagement and ensure that crucial stories resonate with the people.

Victoria Bamas, Editor at the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), emphasised the need for gender consideration in newsrooms. She noted that women’s issues are usually less reported and called for greater representation of female journalists to ensure balanced and inclusive reporting.

“Women’s voices are often marginalized in our societies”. Banas added “We need to amplify these voices and strive for gender balance in newsrooms to ensure that all perspectives are represented.”

The unveiling of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas Multimedia Studio, marks a significant milestone in investigative journalism in Northern Nigeria, offering a cutting-edge facility to train and inspire the next generation of fearless journalists.