Finance minister engages Makola traders

….Ahead of 2025 budget presentation

The Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, engaged with market women, including head porters—commonly known as kayayei—and other traders at Makola Market on Saturday, March 8, 2025, to discuss their concerns and expectations ahead of the 2025 Budget presentation scheduled for Tuesday, March 11.

Describing the interaction as a privilege, Dr Forson, acknowledged the vital role these traders play in sustaining Ghana’s economy.

Taking to Facebook, he wrote: “Friends, we just concluded an insightful engagement with market women, kayayei, and others at Makola Market. It was a privilege to interact with these hardworking Ghanaians who break their backs daily to support our economy. Their expectations ahead of #Budget2025 will help shape our shared future.”

Accompanied by his deputy, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, the discussions focused on key economic challenges affecting small-scale traders, including inflation, taxation, and access to credit.

Dr Forson, assured them that their concerns would be considered in shaping policies for the upcoming budget.

“Their expectations ahead of Budget 2025 will help shape our shared future,” he reiterated.

The government approved the fiscal policy document for 2025 ahead of its official presentation to Parliament tomorrow. This decision, made during a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, 7 March, highlights the administration’s commitment to economic stabilisation and sustainable growth.

The presentation of the Government’s Business Statement and Economic Policy for the year ending 31 December 2025, is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution.

On Friday by Mr Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, the Deputy Majority Leader, during the presentation of the Business Statement for the ninth week ending Friday, March 14, on the House floor signaled the readiness of the House for the budget.

“Mr Speaker, the minister responsible for finance on the authority of the President of the republic would present to this house the budget statement and economic policy of the government of Ghana for the year ending December 31, 2025, in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 constitution on Tuesday March 11, 2025,” he said.

He urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to take note and be present in the House on the said date.

Mr Ricketts-Hagan, also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Cape Coast South, urged the Ministry of Finance and other ministries and bodies to submit their sectoral estimates to Parliament on time for the House’s consideration and approval.

“Mr Speaker, in view of the presentation of the budget, a post-budget workshop will be scheduled for the participation of all MPs.

“The venue and time will be communicated in due course,” the Deputy Majority told the House.

The budget is expected to provide a full breakdown of the economy and the government’s policy proposals to reset and facilitate Ghana’s economic transformation agenda in line with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision.

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, disclosed this after the government’s first Cabinet meeting in his briefing to the media.

According to him, the policies to be announced in the budget will be informed by recommendations after the National Economic Dialogue, which took place on Tuesday, March 3, and Wednesday, March 4, 2025.

“The Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour Economy, Mr Gossie Tandoh, proceeded with preparations for the full rollout of President Mahama’s primary policy to transform Ghana.

“The Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, also informed the Cabinet that the economic situation is dire. The figures are even worse than we had known before the elections,” he said.

According to Mr Kwakye Ofosu, the first Cabinet meeting was primarily to set benchmarks for the Ministers, including briefings on security, the rollout plan for the 24-hour economy policy, the agriculture transformation agenda, and the state of the economy.

Per the Business Statement for the ensuing week, 30 questions are tabled to be answered by seven ministers in the House. While 29 of the questions will be oral, one will be urgent.

The programmed ministers to attend upon the House will include: Energy and Green Transition; Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; Gender, Children and Social Protection; Lands and Natural Resources; Health; Foreign Affairs and Roads and Highways.

Meanwhile, according to the Business Statement, there will be a Committee of the Whole Meeting for the government statistician to engage MPs on Ghana’s statistical products, especially digital platforms.