Health Insurance coverage for all Ghanaians

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is a publicly funded healthcare system established by the Government of Ghana in 2003. The programme was a form of national health insurance established to provide equitable access and financial coverage for basic health care services to Ghanaian citizens

It was established to improve the health of all Ghanaians at an affordable cost by providing social health insurance where health care services of contributors are paid from the common pool of funds contributed by the participants.

As should be expected, because of its importance, the introduction of NHIS in 2003 by President John Agyekum Kufuor, was greeted with euphoria as most people, viewed it as a veritable platform to cushion the effect of the unusually high cost of accessing health care, which was referred to back then as ‘Cash and Carry’.

However, years after it was established, the scheme has not achieved it intended purpose of covering majority of Ghanaians.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its report after approving the country’s 3 billion dollars bailout, commenting on health said, Ghana’s National Health Insurance policy which was expected to be universal covers only half of the population. The report continued that, while Ghana performs relatively well in terms of health outcomes, disparities in access remain a key issue.

In the opinion of this newspaper, this is worrying considering the fact that, the policy was introduced 20 years ago, by the admission of the IMF, the programme has failed to achieve its intended purpose and something urgent must be done about it.

A healthy nation is a wealthy nation goes the saying. The health of every single citizen must be of paramount importance to the powers that be. The National Health Insurance Authourity, must be strengthened to ensure that , every Ghanaian is covered.

Government must make sure the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) , which is charged on every item and is meant to improve health care, must be channeled to its intended purpose.

With a widening income inequality, wrenching unemployment and poverty, majority of Ghanaians are indeed desirous of affordable health care financing which only a workable health insurance scheme can offer.