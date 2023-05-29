HealthMajor 3

Ghana’s ambulance in Dubai not for sale – Ambulance Service

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The National Ambulance Service has dismissed reports circulating on social media that an ambulance belonging to the government of Ghana is being sold in Dubai.

The Service stated that the ambulance which has been captured in the report is among several ambulances that the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Health and with funding from the World Bank, is procuring.

Very soon, this ambulance will be shipped to Ghana, a statement issued by the Service on Monday, May 29 said.

“It has come to the attention of the National Ambulance Service a viral video circulating on social media of an ambulance in Dubai belonging to the Government of Ghana which is purported to being sold in that country.

“We wish to state that the ambulance in question is one of the 26 Toyota Hiace Ambulances being procured by the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Health and being funded by the World Bank.

“The said ambulance is found on the premises of the Company which is manufacturing the ambulances. It is therefore not true that the ambulance is there for sale.

“The manufacturing processes are over and very soon the ambulances will be shipped to Ghana. We, therefore, entreat the general public to disregard the video in circulation and the commentary made by the person who made the video.”

