JUSAG strike suspended for two weeks

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), has suspended its five-day old strike for two weeks.

The suspension is to pave way for further engagement between the association and the government on their demands.

JUSAG President, Samuel Afotey Otu in announcing the suspension, said they will resume the strike on June 13 should the government fail to comply with the agreement.

“The ongoing strike is suspended for two weeks to pave way for engagement amongst parties in order to fast track the consideration, approval and payment of new salaries in the month of June 2023,” he said.

JUSAG declared the strike to back demands for the implementation of approved salary levels.

Earlier, the association had said it will remain on strike until the government meets its demands.

JUSAG’s General Secretary, Abdullai Yakubu had indicated that they would continue to negotiate with the government while staying off duty.

However, following a meeting today, Monday, May 29, between the Office of the President, the Ministry of Employment and the National Labour Commission, the association has suspended the strike action.

The strike which took effect on Thursday, left courtrooms across the country empty, with stranded litigants appealing both to the workers to reconsider their decision and to government to address the workers’ challenges.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, nominated for appointment as the next Chief of Staff, on Friday told the Appointments Committee of Parliament that there were ongoing discussions to resolve the impasse that led to the strike.

She was facing vetting for approval or otherwise for the post.