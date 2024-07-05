EOCO Boss dishonours public office of accountability

…Confirms calling Adam Bonaa’s wife

What will make a senior police officer and the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, to seek the telephone number of the spouse of a critique and call her to admonish her husband to leave her name out of his mouth or else God’s wrath will be visited on her family?

Well, that is the extent to which the EOCO office, has been debased by its current boss, who has confirmed report made by security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa.

COP Addo-Danquah, called the wife of a security analyst Dr Adam Bonaa, but denied threatening his family.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview on Wednesday, July 3, the security analyst, said COP Addo-Danquah, one-time boss of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) called his wife and threatened her, as well as his children.

Dr Bonaa, expressed disbelief at COP Tiwaa’s approach, questioning why she chose to contact his wife, instead of addressing him directly.

“She actually called my wife to threaten my wife, children, and me.

“Why does she have the audacity? Why does Maame Yaa Tiwaa think that myself and others petitioning for a probe to be instituted by Parliament and for that matter and the Police leaked tape of her name being mentioned? And related matters with regards to what we are talking she would have the audacity not to call me directly but to call my wife and issue a threat and follow up with a message to my wife’s phone threatening me and my family,” Dr Adam Bonaa revealed.

Raising concern about the conduct of the Executive Director of EOCO, the security analyst, said he would file a complaint against COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

“She actually called my wife to threaten my wife, children, and me. I thought that for someone of her calibre, who has been put in charge of a public office, to do that, I found that very appalling, and so I am going to make a formal complaint to the CID for her to be questioned,” Dr. Bonaa stated.

Dr Bonaa, alleged that the incident stemmed from his petition to Parliament regarding the closure of investigations into Cecilia Dapaah’s case, following a referral from the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

However, in response, COP Addo-Danquah, clarified that her intention was not to threaten, but to address what she described as falsehoods spread by Dr Bonaa about her.

She cited a specific instance, where Dr Bonaa claimed on Oyerepa FM that she had influenced the Asantehene to lobby President Akufo-Addo for the IGP post—a claim she vehemently denied, stating that senior police officers had only contributed to the Heal KATH project.

“I called the wife to appeal to her conscience as a fellow woman, because she wouldn’t be happy if, at every opportunity Dr Bonaa gets, he continues to lie about me,” COP Tiwaa explained.

She further elaborated, “I told her that his allegations don’t affect me personally, but if they persist, I will pray. If she doesn’t intervene with her husband, I will kneel down and pray sincerely to my God, and my God will hear me, and she, the wife, may unwittingly suffer the consequences. Because when I pray with a sincere heart and explain to God that this man is causing harm to me by spreading falsehoods, the God I serve will listen to me.”

COP Addo-Danquah, affirmed her readiness to appear before Parliament if summoned regarding the Cecilia Dapaah petition, and challenged Dr Bonaa to cease addressing the media and instead confront her directly regarding any issues.

“I am always prepared and willing to face Parliament because it will provide an opportunity to educate individuals like Bonaa about EOCO’s mandate. Stop resorting to the media; confront me,” she challenged the security analyst.