Ex-CDS, others appointed Ambassadors, raising concerns

Reports from The Herald confirm that President Nana Akufo-Addo, has appointed several ex-senior officers of the Ghana Armed Forces as ambassadors to countries, including Serbia.

However, the timing of these appointments, has raised concerns, as it is being perceived as last-minute decisions before President Akufo-Addo’s term ends in December.

 But all the candidates, three of them, are poised and prepared to assume their ambassadorial roles, which will last less than a year.

 They are the immediate past Chief of Defense (CDS), Vice Admiral Staff Seth Amoama, who has been appointed as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.

 Major General Peter Nicholas Andoh, ex-Chief of Staff of the GAF, is being sent to Turkey as ambassador.

Major General Charles Awitty, who was the Commandant of Ghana Military Academy, is heading for Serbia.

Despite their readiness, all ambassadors are slated to return to Accra in November, prompting questions about the timing and necessity of their early commissioning.

Reports from The Herald’s contacts in the GAF, say that Major General Charles Awitty, would not have gotten an appointment, but for his open and uncontrollable tears at his handing over ceremony at MAT during his parade.

His conduct was said to have been reported to the President, the Commander-in-Chief, who decided to compensate.   

