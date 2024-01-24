The Herald responds to Major General Oppong-Peprah’s cheap hired guns

Ordinarily, The Herald would have as usual ignore the effusions of a journalist or a media house whose stock in trade is snitching on senior military officers for their paymasters, as well as the national security establishment, but the attacks on us by The Daybreak newspaper and its managers, have become one too many, and so we are responding to their latest publication on us.

It is interesting to note that The Daybreak newspaper and its managers, can report on developments in the military, including accusing senior military officers of stealing cars and not be accused of doing the bidding of politicians, but The Herald cannot do anything at all on the state institution because their journalism is superior and healthier.

Our recent work on the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has nothing to do with the person of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, but more to do with the state of Ghana’s military in general which he represents as a critical wing and plays an active role.

It cannot be stressed any further than the fact that we do not know those behind the “Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement Ghana (ADAM-GH) and have never worked with them in any capacity or form. We cannot therefore respond to what was said about them, as well as the others in our reply to a hired gun.

But the fallen discipline, the corruption, thefts and the lack of accountability in the Army wing of the GAF are on the lips of everyone who has either worn the uniform before or has had something to do with the institution and not the fabrications of The Herald.

The Herald did not fabricate the alleged rape of a female army officer on peacekeeping duty in Lebanon, and neither did we fabricate the selling of peacekeeping slots and extortion of soldiers by a senior military officer who has just been promoted to the rank of the Major General, despite a damning Defense Intelligence investigation and report into his despicable conduct.

The shortening of military careers of competent soldiers on the altar of partisan politics, tribalism and ethnicity as far as Ghana’s military is concerned is also on the lips of many officers both serving and retired, and this again is not the fabrication of The Herald, as being suggested by The Daybreak newspaper and its managers.

It is also very instructive to note that for some time now, the GAF and its leadership, have not been publishing advertisements for the recruitment of officers and men in the dailies as was the case in previous years, yet military officers now and then are commissioned and recruits passed out annually. Where and how are these personnel gotten to wear these uniforms which are supposed to be symbols of the nation?

The snitching on officers as the basis for not promoting them in rank is a known fact available to many. The promotion of junior officers over their seniors tagging them with partisan politics and the use of tribe and ethnicity against others instead of promoting national cohesion are known facts available to all.

Recently, we reported on a surprising turn of events at the 4th Battalion of Infantry, where since May 2023, has seen a change in leadership with Major Sarfo Dappah, assuming the role of commanding officer.

The 4th Battalion of Infantry, has always been led by Lieutenant Colonels. Major Sarfo Dappah is none other than the younger brother of Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba Dappah, creating a unique familial connection within the ranks of the military.

What raises eyebrows, The Herald has picked is the fact that, the Ghana Army, equipped with over 90 Infantry Lieutenant Colonels, opted for Major Dappah for the commanding officer position in Kumasi.

Critics argue that this novel decision may be influenced by Major Dappah’s family background, as his father was a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Sources suggest that, Major Dappah’s swift rise to such a prominent role against military convention, may not solely be attributed to his military prowess, but also political connections.

The Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba Dappah, being the sister of Major Dappah, adds a layer to the intricacies surrounding this appointment.

These, we reckon are the bits and pieces that pose the supposed “doom, danger, or instability for our dear country” that The Daybreak newspaper and its managers mentioned, but not The Herald’s revelations which they have termed “reckless and irresponsible utterance, publication and incitement of one or more groups against another or others”.



Added to the above as igniting “doom, danger, or instability for our dear country” in the words of The Daybreak newspaper and its managers are the involvement of the military in civilian lives, including the peoples’ love affairs like the widely condemned incident of human rights abuse by the army that happened at Ashaiman, by a jilted lover.

The military involvement in illegal mining popularly called “Galamsey” leading to the confrontations with the communities such as Tomtomkrom in the Ashanti Region and Denkyira-Obuasi with the horrific killing of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama by some residents of the town are well documented, and not a figment of our imagination.



The least said about the military’s involvement in “Land guard” duties at a place like Dome Faase a village in Ga West Municipal District and the military brutalities and deaths that took place there when the residents stood up to protect the farms and livelihood, the better.

The deployment of soldiers into private homes of ministers and state officials with some following them and serving as bodyguards for these officials to be apprehensive of an eminent attack are very well captured.

We find it rather unfortunate that a media operation will suggest that we together with “political party, civil society organization, group or state institution” remain quiet on events in the military as put out in the following paragraphs of The Daybreak newspaper;



“So far the Fourth (4th) Republic appears to be, and really is, the only period during which we have had a continuous, stable and relatively peaceful period of over three decades (32 years) of uninterrupted democratic system of government and governance.

“We have had three peaceful and smooth transfers of power from a Government and Party in Power to an Opposition Party (From His Excellency JJ Rawlings to HE JA Kufour in 2001; From HE JA Kufour to HE Prof JEA Mills in 2009 and From HE J Mahma to HE Akufo-Addo in 2017). We should all count ourselves lucky and proud as Ghanaians, for that feat which has put Ghana on the world stage for emulation by other African Countries especially those in Sub–Saharan Africa.

“The spate of coup d’états in some West African countries and the wars in Sudan and South Sudan should be of concern and worry to all well-meaning Ghanaians. We are gearing ourselves for yet another major election in December 2024 (hopefully, if the request by the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church does not cause any change in date). The political atmosphere is gradually charging high with the two main Political Parties [the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC)] working hard to win the Presidential and Parliamentary elections. We expect the two main Parties and the others to play according to the rules of the game legitimately, lawfully and peacefully in order not to harm or jeopardize the integrity and sovereignty of our dear nation.

“Complacency should be eschewed from our quest for enhancing our democracy. No political party, civil society organization, group or state institution should take our current democratic dispensation for granted. Political analysts, commentators, spokespersons, callers on radios, panellists on radios and television sets, social media, publishers and bloggers on platforms and various social media and Newspaper publishers should be well measured in what they say, write or publish bearing in mind the intended and unintended consequences.

“The ultimate objectives and purposes of any communication, verbal or written, should be to promote, sustain and enhance our democracy for the progress, prosperity, security, stability, peace and continuous improvement of our nation and its people.

“It is in the light of the foregoing that we wish to draw the attention of all political actors and civil society organizations to some recent publications of a civil society organization called the “Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement Ghana (ADAM-GH).

We on The Herald are sorry to disappoint The Daybreak newspaper that we will not remain quiet on these events, including military shooting indiscriminately into electorates at polling stations, not because we are not benefitting from the military or state apparatus, but with a clear conscience we cannot support or be a party to the indiscipline, corruption, discrimination, tribalism and politicization of the military.

As a state institution worth its salt, it is our civic duty to let our lights shine brighter there on appointments, and promotions and resources given to its leaders.

We won’t hide behind tension, insecurity and fear of coup d’état in places such as Sudan, Mali, and Burkina Faso among others, not to talk about developments in Ghana’s military, because history has shown that denying people their right to vent out their pent-up feelings, have rather led to catastrophic consequences. Here, we are on the side of freedom of expression; a constitutional requirement under the democratic dispensation we have.

The Ghana Army is not insulated from criticism and pointing the wrongs in Army, does not in any way undermine our democracy, if anything; we are helping to deepen it.

Finally, we are tempted to believe the pains The Daybreak newspaper and its managers, have had to go through to give details of some senior officers, particularly those who have held the position of Army Commander as far back as the 1980s to justify Major General T Oppong-Peprah’s continuous stay in office, reveals the reasons behind the publication; a fight back. Indeed, it was like justifying a wrong with another wrong.

The Daybreak newspaper and its managers wrote; “ADAM-GH thinks that Major General T Oppong-Peprah has overstayed his appointment because he is four (4) years in the appointment of Chief of Army Staff. Several precedents would be cited to show that some Generals and their equivalents stayed in their appointments for more than four (4) years.

The following are examples.

1. Lieutenant General BK Akafia (GH/570) was Army Commander from 31st January 1992 to 1st October 1996 (4 years 9 months) in addition he was CDS from 1st October 1996 to 15th March 2001 (4 years 5 months)

2. Air Marshal JA Bruce (GH/678) was Chief of Air Staff from 5th June 1992 to 15th March 2001 (8 years 9 months)

3. Lieutenant General JH Smith (GH/830) was Army Commander from 1st October 1996 to 15th March 2001 (4 years 5 months)

4. Vice Admiral EO Owusu Ansah (GH/1066) was appointed Chief of Naval Staff from 1st October 1996 to 15th March 2001 (4 years 5 months)

5. Lieutenant General S Obeng (GH/819) was appointed CDS from 5th March 2001 to 15th May 2005 (4 years 2 months)

6. Major General CB Yaache (1078) was appointed Chief of Army Staff from 15th March 2001 to 15th May 2005 (4 years 2 months)

7. Air Vice Marshal EA Mantey (GH/1227) was appointed Chief of Air Staff from 15th March 2001 to 15 May 2005 (4 years 2 months)

8. Rear Admiral JK Gbenah (GH/1135) was appointed Chief of Naval Staff from 15th March 2001 to 15th May 2005 (4 years 2 months)

9. Lieutenant General A Quainoo (GH/477) was re-appointed Army Commander from 31st December 1981 to 1st January 1987 (5 years) overlapping with an appointment as Force Commander (CDS) from November 1982 to 1990 (8 years) when he was appointed Force Commander for ECOMOG.

After reading the above, we can only safely say that with a huge population and the progress made with those immediately before Major General T Oppong-Peprah namely; General William Azure Ayamdo, Major Generals Clayton Boanuba Yaache, Joseph Narh Adinkra, Samuel Odotei and Richard Opoku Adusei, who were promptly replaced upon reaching their fixed terms of three years, a justification of Oppong-Peprah’s continuous stay by a media establishment, is to say the least very curious.

Major General Oppong-Peprah, might just be pleasing those who appointed him or his sycophants who are gaining some personal advantage.

More important is the question of what it means to have an Army Commander, who has overstayed in office, while other subordinate officers are sent home either on compulsory release or on retirement after having promoted their juniors over them using partisan politics, tribalism among others.

But we know for a fact that Lieutenant General BK Akafia (GH/570) former Army Commander, an Ewe, whom Oppong-Peprah, in his own words “a proud Bono” served as ADC after Brigadier General Omane-Agyekum, was fair-minded and didn’t have to clear his superior officers in his rise to be CDS. Leadership got to him and others naturally, not through political treachery.

The Herald concludes by affirming its dedication to promoting democracy, emphasizing the need for responsible communication from political actors, civil society organizations, and state institutions. We assert that we will not remain silent on issues that compromise the integrity of the military, as our commitment lies in transparency, accountability, and the well-being of the nation.

The Ghanaian media in time immemorial, has been reporting on senior officers of the military, including Lieutenant General Joshua Mahamadu Hamidu, Lieutenant General Winston Mensa-Wood, Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, Lieutenant General BK Akafia (GH/570) and Lieutenant General A Quainoo (GH/477) who served Army Commander, Force Commander (CDS) and Force Commander for ECOMOG in Liberia. We will not stop or be gagged by anyone.