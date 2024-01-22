Ghana Armed Forces in word game over Bawku murders

“Troops returned fire spontaneously neutralising 3 of the assailants”

Tension is escalating between the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga and the residents, as conflicting narratives emerge surrounding the recent killings in Bawku. The verbal dispute, centres around the alleged involvement of the military in the shooting of three individuals.

Ayariga, speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, on Saturday, January 20, vehemently contested the military’s role in the incident, asserting that security agencies were responsible for the killings.

He condemned the military’s behaviour, stating that the three young men were murdered without justification after being apprehended.

According to the MP, he finds it difficult to comprehend why the military would engage in such actions, emphasising the need for them to collaborate with constituents to build trust in the community.

But the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) released a statement countering Ayariga’s stance with a statement from the Director of Public Relations, Brigadier General E Aggrey-Quashie, engaging in semantics calling the killings “neutralizing”.

According to him, the soldiers from the 11 Mechanised Battalion, were shot at by some four men and they rather “returned fire spontaneously neutralising three of the assailants”.

In response, the GAF released a statement categorically denying the allegations, describing them as “false and unfounded.” The military’s statement provided details of escalating violence in the Bawku area, emphasizing a changing threat profile and cautioning against drawing the military into direct armed confrontation.

The conflicting accounts heighten concerns in the community, with residents expressing a loss of faith in security agencies. Calls for the withdrawal of security forces from the area have been voiced amidst growing tensions.

As the dispute continues, the focus remains on resolving the underlying issues in Bawku and ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for residents. The verbal clash between the Ghana Armed Forces and Mahama Ayariga underscores the complexities surrounding the incident and the need for a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts.

Mr Ayariga, stated that the security agencies are responsible for the killings, and are thus creating a situation where the community resists cooperation with law enforcement.

“I find it totally unacceptable that the military should behave the way that they have in Bawku, particularly the way that these three young men were killed.

“They were murdered because the military actually apprehended them and they had no reason to shoot and kill these three young men and so I find that totally unacceptable and we will continue to demand accountability on the part of the security agencies,” he stressed.

When asked what led to the killing of the three young men, the Bawku Central MP asserted that “Young men were sitting in their base and having their conversation, and then the military pounced on them. One escaped, they shot and missed and then the three that were there, they apprehended them, beat them up and then they shot them.”

Addressing the notion that it is inconceivable for the military to attack, shoot, and kill without provocation, Mr Ayariga stated, “Exactly that is why I’m condemning them because they should produce the provocation – what was the provocation?

He explained that the military apprehended and killed the individuals without justification, and eyewitnesses, including the local assemblyman, have attested to the events.

“I’m saying on authority that there are eyewitnesses – the assemblyman for the area is alive; he came out and pleaded with the soldiers to release the boys, and they refused, so there are witnesses.

“So obviously, the military is the one to produce the provocations. What provoked them to the point where, after they had apprehended them, even if they were running away and you fired, you could have concocted the story but you arrested them, so on what basis did you decide to shoot them,” Mr Ayariga asked.

He condemned the military’s actions and stressed the need for an explanation of the provocations that led to the shootings.

Ayariga’s story was corroborated by Sulley Abanga, a prominent youth leader and Garu constituency Youth Organiser for the NDC in the Upper East Region, who openly denounced the killing of Jalil, Latif, and Dauda by military forces.

The three young men, faced an unfortunate demise when military officers reportedly invaded their home on Thursday evening.

Initially arrested and taken away, they were later returned to the scene and shot multiple times.

Expressing concern, Abanga suggests that the military’s actions in Garu and Bawku appear compromised.

Highlighting previous incidents, Abanga points out that late last year, military forces entered Garu areas at midnight, forcibly displacing innocent citizens, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to many others.

Current sentiments among residents indicate a loss of faith in security agencies, with calls for their withdrawal from the area.

But a statement from the Ghana Armed Force’s Director of Public Relations, Brigadier General E Aggrey-Quashie denied the killings, saying “the GAF wishes to categorically state that these allegations are false and unfounded”.

It read “the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has noticed with concern allegations by some individuals in Bawku and the media that soldiers deployed on Operation Maida Buuri to restore calm in the area have killed three innocent Kusasi youth at Sabongari, a suburb of Bawku. It is also alleged that the assailants were initially held in custody by own troops and subsequently executed. It was further suggested that the Missiga Assemblyman personally approached the Bawku Detachment at about 1930hrs to negotiate the release of the deceased assailants. GAF wishes to categorically state that these allegations are false and unfounded.

“Reports from 11 Mechanised Battalion deployed in Bawku indicate that factions to the conflict appear to have resumed escalation of violence with fatal consequences. The current streak of violence begun on Friday 12 January 2024 at about 1455hrs with the murder of one Issah Halidu, a 40-year-old Mamprusi. The deceased reportedly attempted rustling 4 cattle at Avengo, a Kusasi dominated settlement, but was pursued by unidentified gunmen and shot in the head and back. Troops dispatched to the scene retrieved two 7.62 x 39mm live rounds from the deceased’s pocket.

“On the night of Friday 12 January and early hours of Saturday 13 January 2024, sporadic gunshots were heard at New Station, Daduuri and Maziama. On Wednesday 17 January 2024, at about 1320 hrs, unknown gunmen attacked members of the public behind Bawku Divisional Police Station killing 2 victims and injuring 4 others. The deceased victims were of the Mamprusi and Moshie tribe while the other victims with various degrees of injuries were of Bissa, Busanga and Grushie descent. On the same day, at about 2000hrs, unknown assailants murdered one Azumah Alhassan, a 47-year-old Kusasi Professor at Sokabisi, Bolgatanga. This spawned sporadic gunshots at Bawku later at night.

“Furthermore, on Thursday 18 January 2024 at about 0430hrs, unknown gunmen hiding in a valley fired at own troops position at Avengo. In another development, at about 0530 hrs same day, a Ghana Police patrol team spotted 2 locals attempting to light up a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) bomb at a Goil Filling Station in Bawku. The suspects fled upon sighting the patrol team leaving behind the bomb. Ghana Police retrieved the Unexploded Ordinance (UXO) and handed over same for safe custody at 11 Mechanised Battalion Magazine at Bazua.

It is worth mentioning that at about 2030 hrs same day, own troops conducting night foot patrols around Hasania School at Sabongari were fired upon by 4 gunmen. Troops returned fire spontaneously neutralising 3 of the assailants. The fourth suspect managed to escape. Troops retrieved one AK-47 rifle loaded with 16 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm ammunition. Ghana Police team arrived the location subsequently to convey the deceased assailants to the morgue. The AK-47 rifle with serial number 81-1/13024074 inspected by Bawku Divisional Police personnel is currently in own custody.

“In as much as GAF regrets the demise of the assailants, the escalating violence in the Bawku general area is unfortunate. The presence and attempt to detonate high explosives such as RPG bombs in the operational environment signposts the changing dynamics of the threat profile. Following these incidents and subsequent false allegations making the rounds, GAF finds it necessary to disclose details of the operations on Thursday 18 January 2024 with the view to debunking false information and the unsubstantiated notion that a particular group is being targeted by troops deployed in Bawku.

“It is instructive to note that directly engaging the military is a development that could result in fatal consequences; as troops will spare no opportunity to defend themselves as well as protect residents of Bawku. Therefore, factions in the Bawku conflict are cautioned against drawing the military into direct armed confrontation while efforts are undertaken to resolve the current impasse.

“GAF wishes to assure the general public of its fervent commitment to protecting the citizenry. It is therefore imploring the support of all peace-loving Ghanaians, especially the good people of Bawku to facilitate the process of bringing lasting peace to the area and also to aid GAF and sister security agencies in de-escalating tension in the interest of peace, security and socio-economic development of Bawku and the nation in general.