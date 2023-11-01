UE/R: Youth spit fire over military brutality; demand apology and compensation

By Haruna Sumaila Abugri

Youth of Bugri, a farming community in the Tempane district of the Upper East Region, has barred teeth at the ministry of National security over what they described as a needless and an unprovoked attack of the community by personnel of the Ghana Armed forces.

In what appeared like a dawn swoop, the community came under a heavily-Armed military attack.

Media reports detailed how an armed military contingent, stormed the community on the dawn of October 29, 2023, and subjected persons to severe beatings.

Violent images and videos showed how people were maimed and left with life threatening injuries.

Health facilities were overwhelmed with a number of injured patients. A source told this outlet that, some Health personnel were brought in from other districts to assist the understaffed Health Centres at Bugri and Garu.

It is speculated that the military men, attacked the community in a retaliation of an alleged attack of a vehicle belonging to the National Security outfit that took place in Garu.

But the youth in a teary letter wants answers from the national security outfit as the alleged attack took place far away from Bugri.

“They broke into houses during the raid and subjected peoples to severe beatings. They asked us to bring out the guns we used and attacked the national security vehicle at Garu.” One of the victims told The Herald’s Haruna Sumaila Abugri.

During a visit to Bugri by members of the Upper East Regional security Council a day after the military invasion, the youth demanded an unqualified apology from the national security ministry, as well as an unconditional release of the youth, who were maimed and airlifted to Accra. They are also asking for a compensation for the victims of the brutality.

Sources disclosed to this outlet revealed that over 200 people suffered varied degrees of injuries in the attack.

As of the time of filing this report, a source disclosed to this outlet that, although most of the victims have been treated and discharged, one patient was severely vomiting blood at the Garu Presbyterian health Centre.

Below is the letter written to the minister of security through the Upper East Regional minister.

SPEECH BY BUGRI YOUTH

Hon. Regional Minister, I stand before you today as a representative of the youth of Bugri, deeply concerned about the events that unfolded yesterday, 29thOctober, 2023, Sunday. Around 2:00am, while people were deep asleep, two military trucks packed with armed personnel drove into the heart of the community, divided themselves into groups and moved towards different locations.

They started breaking into homes forcefully, beating, and maiming people at sight including women while demanding they tell them where they had hidden the guns. Worst of all, they confiscated huge sums of money from some the victims and attempted rapping others.

While their request for guns from us was something strange and bizarre, we believe their action is an attack on our fundamental human rights, and the dignity of every individual. Up till now, we do not know the reason (s) for which they unleashed these brutalities on our people and we demand answers. Even though, we have cited a Press Release by the National Security about a purported attack on their officers in Garu on the 24th October, 2023 of which this operation was carried out to seize the guns used in the attack.

But we wish to ask, if the said attack on their officers took place in Garu, how did Bugri come into the scene? Did the Police Command in Garu tell them that the attackers are from Bugri? And who issued the order for them to come do what they did?

As I talk, some of the victims have been discharged whereas others are still at the hospital battling for their lives. Whether they will survive or not, we do not know. We view this as the highest form of barbarism from people who ought to know better.

Accordingly, we demand an unconditional apology from the national security, unconditional release of those arrested and an appropriate compensation for all victims of this cowardly act.

Thank you.