YEA aims at mitigating national security threat

…Trains 10,000 youth in various trades

As part of measures to curb youth unemployment to empower and promote self-reliance in the country, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has trained 10,000 youth in 10 different trade areas in what the leadership of the YEA, describes as an effort to mitigate the national security challenges youth unemployment possess to the country.

Carpentry, masonry, tiling, plumbing, general electrical, painting, pop, beauty care, glazing and auto works are the areas the YEA, has explored so far in an initiative aimed at nurturing youth entrepreneurs and empowering them to generate employment opportunities for the large pool of unemployed youth in the country.

The trainees underwent a carefully crafted training programme that aims to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in their various fields of endeavour.

Speaking in an interview with The Herald newspaper in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YEA, Kofi Baah Agyepong, said the programme holds the promise of not only supporting young business people, but also addressing the pressing issue of youth unemployment in the country.

He noted that, the unemployment situation in the country is serious, describing it as a national security threat, adding that; the government, through the YEA, has done a lot and will continue to do a lot in creating job opportunities for the youth.

Mr Agyapong, praised the Akufo-Addo government for their support in helping the YEA reach its goals, stressing that the YEA receives consistent backing from a government that recognises youth unemployment as a significant issue for the nation’s progress.

He underscored the importance of equipping the apprentices with the necessary tools to kick-start their careers, explaining that many apprentices face funding challenges, preventing them from purchasing the tools required for their chosen vocations.

“The Youth Employment Agency acknowledges that access to tools is a crucial factor in the success of an apprentice’s professional journey. Therefore, we have decided to step in and provide the necessary support to our apprentices by supplying them with the tools they need,” Mr Agyepong announced.

He reiterated the YEA’s dedication to elevating the prospects of the youth and emphasized that providing tools and post-training support are vital steps in bridging the unemployment gap and fostering economic growth through the empowerment of Ghana’s youth.

The YEA, established in 2006, has been at the forefront of reducing unemployment rates amongst Ghana’s youth, offering various programmes to equip young people with skills and opportunities for employment.

This initiative has been met with enthusiasm and appreciation from beneficiaries and vocational training associations across the country. Many young entrepreneurs in the making expressed their gratitude to the YEA, anticipating that this support will pave the way for their future success.

The agency recognizes the importance of apprenticeship programmes in fostering economic growth and development, and this new initiative reflects its commitment to supporting the success and self-sufficiency of apprentices.