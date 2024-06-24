YEA deplores BEAP for Post-COVID economic recovery

…Supports 1,452 businesses

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has successfully initiated the Business and Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP) with an inaugural batch of 1,452 businesses.

This programme is a critical component of Ghana’s strategy to revive its economy, following the detrimental effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BEAP, designed to aid 10,000 Small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) and startups severely impacted by the pandemic, commenced with 1,452 businesses in its first phase.

Each month, additional businesses will be integrated into the initiative, ensuring a broad and inclusive economic recovery effort.

The first 1,500 beneficiaries of BEAP, have already begun receiving payments, marking a significant milestone.

These individuals, have been strategically placed within various sectors, such as chop bars, pharmacies, and schools, where they receive vital salary support to help them navigate ongoing economic challenges.

“The disbursement of payments to the first 1,500 verified BEAP beneficiaries is a significant milestone in our efforts to alleviate unemployment and support struggling enterprises,” said a YEA spokesperson.

“The programme offers GHS 500 per recruited employee, with additional employer contributions, addressing financial strains faced by businesses as highlighted in a recent survey by the Ghana Statistical Service.”

BEAP, aims not only to provide a lifeline to SMEs, but also to foster employment opportunities across Ghana.

The programme targets a total of 20,000 beneficiaries as part of its broader initiative. Sustainable funding from the Communication Service Tax is being utilized exclusively for job creation and economic empowerment initiatives.

In addition to BEAP, the YEA, has been pivotal in various employment and skills training programmes.

Collaborating closely with state agencies, YEA, has enhanced community services, healthcare, and vocational training opportunities. Significant achievements include:

Targeting various establishments such as chop bars, pharmacies, schools, and more, BEAP strives to alleviate the financial burden on these enterprises while bolstering employment opportunities for Ghana’s workforce.

The plan is to support 10,000 companies, facilitating the employment of approximately 20,000 individuals.

In 2022/2023, the government of Ghana through YEA recruited:

• 15,000 Community Protection Assistants working with the Ghana Police Service.

• 6,000 Community Health Workers working with the Ghana Health Service,

• 1,500 Prison Office Assistants working with the Ghana Prisons Service,

• 4,000 workers on the Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme.

• 5,000 Insurance Agents for the National Insurance Commission with base pay.

• 13,000 direct jobs secured through the YEA Job Centre

• 2,000 dressmaking trainees undergoing apprenticeship training with GHC500 monthly support.

• over 30,000 entrepreneurs trained by both the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) and the Ghana Library Board with support for set-ups,

• 2,000 young people trained by the Accra Digital Centre in Basic and Advanced IT skills.

• Currently, YEA is recruiting another 20,000 young people to be trained and set up in 10 different trade areas being – carpentry, masonry, plumbing, hairdressing, beauty care, auto works, General Electricals, Plaster of Paris (POP), Steel Works, Welding and Fabrication and Painting. All arrangements have been made for training to start next week.

• 45,000 Sanitation Module beneficiaries

• Financial support to over 500 dressmakers and 40 large garment companies YEA initiatives impacted various sectors, including community services, health, entrepreneurship, and vocational training, experienced substantial growth, offering a beacon of hope for Ghanaian youth seeking stable employment and entrepreneurial ventures.