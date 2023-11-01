Unauthorized Diabetes Drug Dealers Sentenced To   15yrs

An Accra Circuit Court, has sentenced two persons standing trial over the unauthorized sales and unregistered distribution of fake diabetes drugs on the internet to a fine of 9000 penalty which is Gh¢1.8 million .

The accused who were sentenced contrary to Section 118(1) of the Public Health Act 2012 ( Acts 851 ) are to pay this amount and in default go into the cooler for 15 years.

The two, Mary Alemina and George Asante, were found guilty of eleven counts and were sentenced to a fine of 9000 penalty units which is equivalent to Gh¢ 1,188,000.00 and in default, would serve 15 years imprisonment.

Giving the judgment in Court, October 30, 2023, Her Honour, Evelyn Asamoah, found the two accused persons guilty of the offenses, hence the sentence.

Commenting on the ruling, the Chairperson of International Diabetes Federation for Africa, Mrs, Elizabeth Esi Denyoh, said the win is a positive development for all diabetic patients in Ghana.

She dedicated the victory to all diabetes patients, stressing the association will continue to fight for their common interest.

She also called on the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) not to relent on its mandate of regulating certified drugs, explaining that Diabetes it self is a burden and is specialist condition which is why drugs and medication that come into the country for diabetics should be scrutinized .

On his part, the interim President of the Ghana Diabetes Association, Mr Stephen Quaye Cofie, said the ruling is a welcoming news for FDA, Ministry of Health and the Ghana Diabetes Association, because these organizations have been battling the menace of fake diabetes drugs in the system.

It would be recalled that on November 26, 2021, the then President of the Ghana Diabetes Association (complainant) Mrs. Elizabeth Esi Denyoh, reported the matter to the police that, she has been receiving calls on the Association’s official cell phone number from people requesting for a diabetes drug known as ‘insured’ which was not registered by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA).

Mrs. Denyoh, informed the police that, she has ordered for some of the drug online and someone has been dispatched to deliver it to her at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

It was upon the report that the police laid ambush and arrested the dispatch rider together with some drugs, including the said ‘insured’ diabetes drug.

The dispatch rider, Ied a team of police Investigators and FDA personnel to the office of accused persons who were selling and distributing the said drug at Ritz junction, Adenta during which the two accused persons were met at the office processing some of the drugs for sale and distribution.

Therefore, on November 26, 2021, Mary Alemina, businesswoman and George Asante, marketer were arrested at Adentan in the Greater Accra Region for unauthorized sale and unregistered distribution of some drugs purported to be cure for diabetic patients.

The accused persons were, therefore charged with 12 counts ranging from conspiracy to commit unauthorized sale and distribution of unregistered drugs,ontrary to sections 23(1) of the criminal offences ACT 1960 (ACT 29) and 118(1) of the Public Health Act 2012 (ACT 851), .