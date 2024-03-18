What is the healthiest food to eat for diabetes?

4 nutritive low glycemic load foods for diabetes

Glycemic load (GL) of food is a number that estimates how much the food will raise a person’s blood glucose level after it is eaten. One unit of glycemic load approximates the effect of eating one gram of glucose.Glycemic load accounts for how much carbohydrate is in the food and how much each gram of carbohydrate in the food raises blood glucose levels. Glycemic load is based on the glycemic index (GI), and is calculated by multiplying the weight of available carbohydrate in the food (in grams) by the food’s glycemic index, and then dividing by 100.

A glycemic load value of 10 or less is considered low, 11–19 is considered medium, and 20 or more is considered high.

4 Low glycemic load foods

Egg :—

Since eggs have a glycemic index of 0, their glycemic load is also 0. The glycemic load takes into account both the glycemic index of a food and the amount of carbohydrates in a serving of that food. However, as eggs contain less than 1 gram of carbohydrates per large egg, their glycemic load is considered to be negligible. Therefore, eggs are a good food choice for those who are monitoring their blood sugar levels.

Ridge gourd :—

Ridge gourd has low glycemic load.The low carb count of ridge gourd coupled with insulin-like peptides it contains, qualifies this vegetables as diabetic-friendly. It can safely be added to a diabetic menu. Consuming ridge gourd regularly can help to maintain blood sugar levels.

Peanut :—

The Glycemic index of peanuts is 14, and the glycemic load of peanuts is 1. This makes them one of the lowest-scoring glycemic index foods beneficial for people with diabetes. Thus, peanuts are healthy snacks for diabetics.

Green apple :—

Green apple has a GI of 40 and contains 15 grams of carbs. (40 x 15)/100 = 6, so the glycemic load of an apple is 6. It’s considered as a safe food for diabetics with low glycemic load.