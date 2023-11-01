NPP delegates must reject ‘Northerner’ Bawumia on Saturday

…..Kennedy Agyapong

One of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopefuls, has reiterated his call to the delegates of the party, not to vote for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, because he is from the north.

Kennedy Agyapong, who came under fire recently for making similar comments on a US-based radio station, has repeated his call over the weekend in an interview with Time FM in Kumasi.

According to the Assin Central Member of Parliament, the 2024 Presidential election, will likely have about five northerners contesting, so NPP should not choose another northerner as its flagbearer, to avoid splitting votes, and urged delegates not to be swayed by former President Mahama’s public claim that the NPP would never elect Vice President Bawumia as its flagbearer.

“Five people from that small area (north) will likely contest for votes, so the question is, how many votes can this person you want to elect bring [from the north] that you insist he must be elected?” said Kennedy Agyapong.

He slammed politicians from the Ashanti Region for supporting Vice President Bawumia.

“Ashanti politicians say they are not satisfied with whatever they have had, so they have to sacrifice for that person who is going to share the votes with about five northern presidential candidates. Does it make sense to you?

“So are you looking at what Mahama told NPP? Delegates listen to me carefully; you are likely to have five northerners, who will be on the ballot, who will share votes in the five northern regions and because of that you want to act because of what Mahama said?”

Mr Agyapong’s Campaign Manager in Ashanti Region, Yaw Amankwa, has also described Vice President Dr Bawumia, as the worst-ever Vice-President.

He said, Dr Bawumia has failed in all his campaign promises of transforming the economy.

He mentioned the current inflation rate, Cedi to dollar rate, and high taxes among other areas Dr Bawumia failed to manage.

According to him, Dr Bawumia, has failed to manage the economic management team of the country well.

Speaking on M’abatoɔ evening political show on Akoma FM with William Evans-Nkum and JB, Yaw Amankwa, said that the party cannot win the 2024 general elections with Dr. Bawumia as its flagbearer.

He said the leaders in the party know the Vice President cannot win the 2024 general election for the ruling NPP.

Mr Amankwa, who was the former NPP chairman in Ashanti Region, expressed concerns about the internal politics which have often led to escalating violence.

He lamented the growing trend of violence during internal party elections, highlighting that some individuals within the NPP become more aggressive when it comes to these contests.

He also expressed his disappointment in the running of the party by the current leaders on the level of indiscipline in the party.

He said Kennedy Agyapong is the only person who can break the 8 for NPP.

He stated that Kennedy Agyapong has demonstrated his commitment to transform the economy, reduce youth unemployment and bring hope to the people.

He alleged that seven Ashanti Regional MPs had been promised the Vice Presidential slot by Dr Bawumia.

Bawumia becoming the party’s flagbearer would likely lead the NPP into opposition, he said, arguing that the party should avoid such a scenario.

He, therefore, stressed his determination to resist any actions that might push the NPP into opposition.

Four candidates – Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afryie Akoto and former Mampong MP Francis Addai Nimo – will be on the ballot, after emerging from August Super Delegates Conference.

Vice President Bawumia, won the Super Delegates Conference by winning more than two-thirds of the votes, and he has been tipped to be elected the NPP’s flagbearer with a wide margin.