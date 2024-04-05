Sammy Gyamfi ridicules Dr Bawumia’s Contradictory comments 

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), took a swipe at the Vice President of Ghana and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for comments regarding the government’s performance and future plans.

Gyamfi ridiculed Bawumia for a statement he made, saying, “my government is in power but when my government comes, my government will change all the things that my government has done. My government will be better than my government.”

The mocking tone in Sammy Gyamfi’s post, aimed to highlight what he perceived as a contradictory statement and seems as receptive and lacking clarity from the Vice President.

The comment made by Dr Bawumia, has raised eyebrows and skepticism among political observers, who question the clarity and coherence of his message. Critics argue that, such a statement only serves to confuse the public and undermines the government’s credibility.

The social media post by the NDC National Communications Officer, ridicules Bawumia’s comments, highlighting the perceived ambiguity and lack of substance in the Vice President’s statement.

Sammy Gyamfi, known for his sharp rhetoric and critique of the NPP government, seized the opportunity to further criticize and ridicule what he perceives as the administration’s lack of direction and inability to deliver on its promises.

The post reflects the ongoing political tension between the NDC and the NPP, as Ghana approaches its general elections and underscores the vigorous exchanges and verbal jousting often observed in the lead-up to an election season.

The NDC, as the main opposition party, has been actively engaging in political discourse and publicly challenging the policies and statements of the ruling NPP. Gyamfi’s social media post is representative of the NDC’s efforts to scrutinize and critique the government’s performance, particularly as the country prepares for the upcoming elections.

As the election draws nearer, it is likely that such back-and-forth, between the two major political parties, will only intensify.

Ghanaians must critically evaluate these exchanges and scrutinize the promises made by each party, ensuring that their decision is based on informed choices, rather than mere rhetoric.