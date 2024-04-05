Freddie Blay’s presence at GNPC still major headache

…Workers agitation simmering; impeachment looms

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s appointment of Joseph Abuabu Dadzie, as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), effective May 2, 2024, is yet to excite the staff as the presence of Freddie Blay, the Board Chairman, as well as the entire board continue to stir apprehension.

The appointment letter dated Wednesday, April 3, 2024 and signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, cited the relevant sections of GNPC Law 64, giving Dadzie 14 days to accept or reject the offer.

Until last December, Dadzi was the deputy chief executive (DCE) responsible for Commerce, Strategy and Business Development.

He takes over from Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, who became the CEO in April 2022 in an acting capacity.

The embattled Opoku-Ahweneeh’s two-year tenure, has seen a dip in the reputation of the national oil company, especially among contractors and service providers, with some of them already cheering the president from the flanks.

Ahweneeh Danquah, handed his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Thursday, (28 March), and the resignation takes effect at the end of April 2024.

In the letter, the CEO, expressed his respect for the office held by the President, his appointer, while announcing his decision to step down from his position at GNPC.

Opoku Danquah, emphasized his efforts to implement transformative policies aimed at advancing the interests of the nation and propelling GNPC towards sustainable growth and development.

He described his tenure as an honour and emphasized his commitment to the evolution of Ghana’s energy sector.

He pointed out that, an atmosphere of misinformation and misunderstanding surrounding the transformative policies he championed, made it increasingly untenable for him to continue effectively in his role.

Despite his earnest efforts to uphold the integrity and objectives of GNPC, he noted that certain misperceptions, have clouded judgment and undermined trust.

Opoku Danquah, emphasized the importance of unequivocal support and trust from all stakeholders for GNPC to thrive and fulfil its mandate.

Mr Danquah, extended his gratitude to the President, saying “In the starch that has stiffened my efficacious tenure, the main ingredients have been your astute guidance and the support of the talented team at GNPC. I am truly grateful for the opportunities that I have been afforded.”

He reassured his commitment to the progress and prosperity of Ghana, standing ready to support any transition efforts as deemed necessary by the administration.

Interestingly, even as he was asked to prepare his handing over notes, the lack of finesse and immaturity of Danquah and his lackeys, was on full display.

Led by Nana Kofi Frempong, they trumped up allegations of procurement breaches against the incoming successor, when a cursory glance at the processes showed the person in question was nowhere near it.

“Pursuant to Section 10 (2) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Act, 1983 (P.N.D.C.L. 64), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (the “Corporation”) pending receipt of the required advice of the honourable Minister for Energy, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission” his appointment letter signed secretary to the President Nana Bediatuo Asante and dated Wednesday, 3 April 2024 read.

“Your appointment is effective 2nd May 2024. I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment, within 14 days of receipt of

this letter.

“Please accept the President’s best wishes,” the letter copied to the Vice President, Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Minister for Energy, the Chairman of the Public Services Commission, and the Board Chairman of the GNPC further read.

Ahead of these announcements, the staff in a move seen as final steps towards an eminent staff demonstration and an impending strike action, the GNPC Senior Staff Association (SSA) at its emergency meeting on April 3, 2024 with the staff of the corporation, announced the withdrawal of its membership on the Promotions committee set up by the embattled Ahweneeh-Danquah, citing lack of transparency, nepotism and an attempt to sidestep the corporation’s policies.

This action adds to the growing tension between the Ag. CEO, the Board of the Corporation and the staff association.

In an internal memo sighted by this newspaper and signed by the Executive Board of the SSA, the statement indicated that, following an unproductive meeting with the Ag. CEO on Wednesday, April 2, 2024, the SSA has decided to withdraw its membership on the Promotions Committee and write to the Board of GNPC seeking clarity on several issues including the status of Opoku – Ahweneeh Danquah as Ag. CEO of GNPC.

The letter to the Board, was expected to express the SSA’s lack of confidence, transparency, poor human relations and persistent disregard for the policies of the corporations by the Ag. CEO.

In a show of lack of trust in the Management of Ahwenee Danquah, the SSA, also requested permanent representation on the Executive Committee (ExCom) of the corporation.

The President of the SSA, Eric Kwadwo Asare, also lamented the growing attempt to gag and exclude members from the corporate mailing list which has unfortunately affected his ability to receive internal emails from the corporation.

The emergency meeting by the staff association, challenged the Ag. CEO’s claim that, he has the prerogative to appoint staff into positions up to Deputy Manager, which he deemed strategic without recourse to the Board.

However, members at the meeting asserted that the PNDC Law 64 (10) (7) quoted by Ahwenee-Danquah, does not give him such powers.

SSA members quoted sections 10(7), 11(1)(2), and 27 of the PNDC Law 64 to debunk Ahweneeh Danquah’s claims that he has such powers. Hence the SSA resolved that it will advise itself if he goes ahead to promote his cronies into positions created by his delusions.

The Ag, CEO, has been accused of neglecting staff promotions from 2021, 2022 and 2023. Rather in a move to cow staff into submission, since his assumption of duty as Ag. CEO, has resorted to indiscriminate transfers and promotion of his cronies without regard to the promotions policy of the corporation which many fear will shoot up the corporation’s budget.

The absentee CEO, has been blamed for the dwindling finances in the last two years due to his poor leadership and lack of initiative.

Other key strategic operations such as the Saltpond Decommissioning project, have stalled following alleged shady deals and financial demands on the contractor.

Some industry watchers, have attributed the lack of new investments from international partners such as ENI and Tullow in the upstream sectors to the current leadership style and lack of initiative from Ahwenee-Danquah.

But the issues of GNPC are far from over, as members of the senior staff association of the corporation,n are seething with anger, calling for the head of their president, Eric Kwadwo Asare, aka. Obibini, for compromising his office, to the defence of the exiting Ag. CEO, without consultations. He was elected into office some 3 months ago but was seen as betraying his followers.

Publications from interviews Obibini granted a select media, comprising Newsday, Daily Searchlight, and the New Crusading Guide, suggesting that there was calm at GNPC, has infuriated staff who have been asking questions bordering on their welfare, to which they were still waiting for answers.

They have, therefore vowed to impeach the president in the coming days, especially as he could not convince them in a meeting held on Wednesday and yet had gone public to misrepresent them.

In some correspondences cited by The Herald, staff expressed strongly their disapproval of his non-consultations with staff and being more of a poodle for the beleaguered Ag. CEO, than a representative who was to fight for general staff welfare.

Notwithstanding reminders to him by one Kofi Ekuban in an internal correspondence to the President and executive, on April 1, staff members were shocked to read from the earlier referenced serialised publications that all was well with staff.

Excerpts of the email correspondence cautioning the SSA President read: ‘When we voted you into power, many were of the view that your executive board will be dynamic, independent and bereft of any seeming influence from top management. Alas, upon the infamous media report coming from one Norbert, the executive quickly came out to separate itself from this character, stating clearly that “he was not one of us”. This was in the right, however, the executive communication then further went on to remark about the seamless relationship we have with management et al.

‘Most of us watched in awe as the same mistake made by your predecessor was made by you, that is, speaking on behalf of association members, without consulting us in an emergency general meeting. ‘After this incident, many members have sighted a Twitter (X) page that has continuously put out tweets alleging gross misconduct and even boldly claiming our current CE has been relieved of his post. I find it strange, that once again your good selves have not called a meeting, for us to discuss these happenings, as there have been strong allegations of promotions and transfers to be hurriedly carried out, these same whispers have been discussed on the corridors and seen on these tweets. I am by this email asking your good selves to call an emergency meeting to brief us from your special position, what is going on in the corporation, so that, it is not that we are hearing about our bedroom curtain colours from outsiders.’

Having lost the trust of its leadership, anonymous X or Twitter and other social media channels have over the past few weeks intensified shedding light on concerns of staff, especially about underhand dealings related to promotions and arm-twisting of creditors.

The key concerns of staff related to the preferential treatment of friends and informants of Danquah and his lackeys, transferring staff with specialised and professional skills to other departments because they wanted a favourite staff to assume that position.

They were also worried about a dole out of GHC4 million as dole out to the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, as well as the soiled reputation of the corporation in the sight of many contractors.

Finally, they would not like to see him benefit from taking home a Landcruiser with registration no. GT 8103 22, bought in 2022 for his official use but parked in his garage at DEVTRACO Plus Apartment garage, hoping that he can take it home on his exit from the office, in its unused condition.

But staff of the Corporation are hoping that the President would remove the Board Chairman of GNPC, Mr. Freddie Blay for being complicit in various acts perpetrated by the beleaguered Ag. CEO.

Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, a nephew of the President’s Secretary Kofi Asante, also known as Nana Asante Bediatuo, was fostered on the corporation, following the exit of Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong in 2022.

He announced himself into the new position like an elephant in a China shop. He was soon to get into verbal exchanges with experienced management staff, some of whom resigned and became a loss to the Corporation and the nation.