Bawumia performance tracker nothing but a tool of manipulation and distortion of reality

By Stan Xoese Dogbe

As some people say, “God, no go shame Ghanaians”. This statement rings true as the Bawumia and his cronies have again been caught in their web of deceit.

Their so-called performance tracker is nothing more than a tool of manipulation, a distortion of reality, and a blatant attempt to deceive the good people of Ghana.

The revelations of pure lies and the theft of projects by NGOs, private institutions, and others, make it clear that this is just like an initiative of the Ministry of Truth from Orwell’s famous novel 1984.

 1984 is a dystopian novel by George Orwell that illustrates the unfair and miserable society of Oceania, which is rife with totalitarian practices and constant surveillance.

The NPP is trying to rewrite the story of the last few years and the present, manipulating and presenting a fabricated reality.

You may have deceived Ghanaians with unrealistic promises in the past, but this time, we are not going to be fooled by these attempts at manipulation and propaganda.

Ghanaians know the truth and feel the daily reality of hardships and suffering. Therefore, we will choose EXPERIENCE over experiment. We will choose an honest and trustworthy MAHAMA over a corrupt and lying Bawumia to help build the Ghana we want together.

You can contact him at [email protected]. Facebook & X Accounts: @StanDogbe.

