BusinessMajor 2

Bel Beverages caught in unlawful use of minors in alcoholic adverts

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Bel Beverages, the producers of Bel Aqua, Beli Ice and other beverages has landed in deep trouble with the Food and Drugs Authority.

A public-spirited individual by name Samuel Bempong has caused his lawyers to write to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for use of minors in advertising Bel Ice, an alcoholic drink produced by Bel Beverages.

Our sources closed to the FDA stated that the complainant saw the said advert on social media. The complainant alleged among others that he chanced on the advert which has been widely circulated by Bel Beverages and their agents on Instagram and tiktok.

The complainant went further to state that a popular social media influencer known as Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah known in entertainment cycles as Afronita was seen in the advert promoting and marketing bel Ice, an alcoholic product together with the minor.

According to the complainant in a letter dated 19th January, 2024, written on his behalf by lawyer Nana Kofi Bekoe from Dzaisu, Eshun & Partners Legal Consult, he is motivated to report the matter to the FDA due to the fact that it is unconscionable and repugnant for children to be dragged into the arena of alcoholic advertising.

More Read

Unauthorized Diabetes Drug Dealers Sentenced To   15yrs

FDA cautions public against Perfect Ice, Aqua Link, Leaders drinking water
FDA blows alarm on Tobinco & others over unregistered childbirth medicine  
FDA blows alarm on Tobinco & others over unregistered childbirth medicine  

It will be recalled that the FDA as part of its measures to sanitize the advertising of food and beverages issued guidelines which banned the advertising of alcoholic beverages before 8:00pm. These measures were taken to prevent minors from watching alcoholic adverts who the FDA believed will be asleep before 8:00pm.

In similar vein, the FDA banned celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages, a measure which is been fiercely contested at the Supreme Court.

You Might Also Like

Unauthorized Diabetes Drug Dealers Sentenced To   15yrs

FDA cautions public against Perfect Ice, Aqua Link, Leaders drinking water

FDA blows alarm on Tobinco & others over unregistered childbirth medicine  

FDA blows alarm on Tobinco & others over unregistered childbirth medicine  

Share this Article
Previous Article Media and Civil Society must police government to safeguard proper utilization of $1.150 billion January inflows from IMF and World Bank- Sa-ad Iddrisu writes
Next Article Breaking News: Cape Coast Circuit Court acquits and discharges NDC’s Kwesi Dawood in high-profile trial
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Breaking News: Cape Coast Circuit Court acquits and discharges NDC’s Kwesi Dawood in high-profile trial
Major 1 Major Politics
Bel Beverages caught in unlawful use of minors in alcoholic adverts
Business Major 2
Media and Civil Society must police government to safeguard proper utilization of $1.150 billion January inflows from IMF and World Bank- Sa-ad Iddrisu writes
Feature Major 3
Gov’t crafted Western Togoland rogues pops up again in election year  
General Major 1
Lost your password?