FDA cautions public against Perfect Ice, Aqua Link, Leaders drinking water

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public against the consumption of three water products namely; Perfect Ice, Aqua Link, and Leaders drinking water.

In a statement sighted by the Herald, the FDA said the above-mentioned water products manufactured by Samdoe Enterprise located at Community 18 in Accra were operating under unhygienic conditions.

It explained that the company was operating in an unsuitable wooden structure in the presence of open drains with algae and fungi growth.

The FDA said the water manufacturing company also used dirty filters in processing the water.

“The Authority’s Inspection Team uncovered major safety and quality issues, including operation in an unsuitable wooden structure, presence of open drains with algae and fungi growth, dirty filters, and no pest control regime,” the FDA said.

The Authority therefore cautioned the public to desist from consuming unregistered brands including the three water products mentioned above.

“Consumers who have already purchased these products are urged to immediately halt their use and properly dispose of them immediately. Retailers and distributors are also requested to withdraw all these brands from the market,” FDA advised.

