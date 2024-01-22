Breaking News: Cape Coast Circuit Court acquits and discharges NDC’s Kwesi Dawood in high-profile trial

In a surprising turn of events, the Cape Coast Circuit Court, has upheld the submission of a no-case in the trial of Kwesi Dawood, a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dawood was facing charges of incest, defilement, assault, and abetment of abortion.

The court’s decision to acquit and discharge Dawood, comes as a relief to the accused and his supporters, who have maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

The ruling has sparked varied reactions across the political spectrum and within the community.

Legal experts suggest that the court’s decision may raise questions about the strength of the prosecution’s case and the evidence presented during the trial.

The case has been closely watched by the public, given its sensitive nature and the involvement of a high-profile political figure.

Kwesi Dawood expressed gratitude, saying, “To God be the glory,” as he left the courthouse surrounded by well-wishers and supporters.

The acquittal marks the end of a challenging legal battle that has gripped the nation’s attention for months.

As the news unfolds, the public awaits further details on the court’s reasoning behind the acquittal and the potential implications for both the legal system and the political landscape.

In October 2021, the daughter of the NDC Central Regional Communications Officer, narrated the ordeal she allegedly went through at the hands of her father, to a Cape Coast Circuit Court.

Dawood had on Wednesday, October 13, pleaded not guilty to defilement, incest, illegal abortion and assault and was remanded into police custody by the circuit court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur.

He, however, was granted bail by a higher court on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) reports from Cape Coast that, during a cross-examination by counsel of the accused on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the victim identified the accused as his biological father.

She told the court that the accused person had several consistent sexual encounters with her.

According to her, in the year 2019, her father lured her into his matrimonial home and informed her that he wanted to replace his love for her mother with her since their love could not last long.

The girl said, she declined a proposal to date him, but the accused ignored and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her in his matrimonial room at Agona-Swedru.

According to the GNA report, the girl revealed that their last sexual act was in the month of June, 2021 at Agona-Swedru.

She alleged that the accused promised to send her abroad only if she did not disclose the ordeal to anyone and warned that he he would make her life very miserable if she informed anyone about it.

She added that in 2020, she got pregnant but the accused took her to Atta Mensah who is his friend to abort the pregnancy.

She alleged that she informed her school counsellor about it.

The girl stated that when the accused heard she had informed the school counsellor, he attacked and subjected her to severe beatings, but she managed to escape.

The Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Daniel Gazor, had told the court that the accused was reported by Ms Mavis Ayitey, mother of the victim, for allegedly having sex with his daughter multiple times, leading to a pregnancy.

He was alleged to have contacted a quack doctor, who performed an abortion on the girl, the prosecutor said.

ASP Gazor said a petition submitted by the victim’s mother to the Central Regional Police Command, said Dawood had allegedly engaged in the act with the girl, who was 15-years-old.

According to the petition, the victim, who could not bear the pain of the accused’s actions, on Friday, August 24, 2021, confided in her school Housemaster, the Prosecutor said.

The Housemaster then invited the girl’s grandmother to the school and informed her about her ordeal and they reported the case to the police, ASP Gazor, added.