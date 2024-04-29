NPP sitting uneasy over tomorrow’s by-election at Ejisu

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has ahead of tomorrow’s by-election in the Ejisu Constituency of the Ashanti Region, described Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, the former NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, as a betrayer and unworthy of the party’s membership.

This statement, comes in response to claims made by the campaign team of Mr Aduomi, who is contesting as an Independent Candidate in the upcoming by-election that the NPP persistently labels Mr Aduomi, as a National Democratic Congress (NDC)-sponsored candidate.

Six candidates are contesting the Tuesday, April 29, 2024 by-election at the Ejisu, necessitated by the death of John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance after a short illness.

Campaigning has been in earnest for the by-election, with political messaging filling the streets. Known figures of the party, including its General Secretary, Justine Kodua Frimpong and the National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, had been in the Ashanti Region town, considered a safe seat for the NPP.

The campaign team of Mr Owusu Aduomi, voiced serious concerns over alleged attempts by the governing NPP, to manipulate the polls.

Accusations levelled against the ruling party, include claims of ballot box stuffing, attempted bribery of officials, and the use of intimidation tactics to influence the electoral process.

But Mr Ahiagbah, in a media interview on Citi FM on Friday with Selorm Adonoo, stated that Mr Aduomi, was chasing his shadows because the NPP is not worried about what he represents and that the former Ejisu MP was standing against the party that once supported him.

According to Mr Ahiagbah, the delegates will consider this when voting, and Mr Aduomi knows he will not win the elections.

“He is chasing his shadows. If he thinks he is not an NDC person and somebody is saying that he is an NDC person, why is he worried about it? We are not worried about what he is; we are just saying that he is a betrayer. He is not worthy of NPP membership.”

“The same party that treated him well, he is now standing against. We think that is not a good character. That is what the people will judge… He stands no chance of winning the elections, and he knows it,” Mr Ahiagbah emphasised.

He confidently asserted that, Ejisu is poised to remain loyal to the party, ensuring victory in tomorrow’s by-election.

Aduomi’s team accused the NPP of intending to utilise state security forces and vigilante groups to intimidate voters in Aduomi’s strongholds during the election.

Additionally, they allege that the NPP is orchestrating various unlawful activities, such as bribing electoral officials, engineering power disruptions during the vote count, engaging in ballot box tampering, and facilitating the transportation of ineligible Senior High School students to vote.

Despite these concerns, Mr Ahiagbah, maintains that delegates will willingly vote for the NPP, because they believe the party can deliver for them, and not due to any external influence.

He emphasises that, Ejisu consistently supports the NPP because they recognise the party’s contributions, share its values, and uphold its traditions and as such their vote remains steadfast in favour of the NPP’s chosen candidate, Kwabena Boateng, for the parliamentary seat.

“Ejisu is destined to vote for the NPP’s candidate, Kwabena Boateng who the party has selected as its Parliamentary candidate. On Tuesday, there is nothing that will change and it will not be because any ballot box or stuff or any unqualified individuals will come and vote.”

“It will just be because Ejisu always votes for NPP because they know what NPP does for them, they are members of the party, they believe in the party’s values and traditions and that is why they will vote for the party,” he stated.

They further allege plans by the NPP to transport unqualified Senior High School students to partake in the exercise and orchestrate power outages during counting.

At a press conference held on Friday (26 April) the campaign team, urged immediate scrutiny to ensure the fairness and integrity of the electoral process. They emphasised that any such actions aimed at compromising the by-election would be vigorously opposed.

“We have convened this morning to address the alarming and reckless behaviour exhibited by Chairman Wontumi, the NPP, and certain government officials leading up to the Ejisu by-election. It is with grave concern that we bring to light the nefarious schemes concocted by the NPP in their bid to manipulate

Tuesday’s by-election”, said Isaac Boafo, campaign coordinator for Kwabena Owusu Aduomi.

“We issue a stern warning to the NPP that we will fiercely defend our ballots with every fibre of our being. Despite their desperate attempts to subvert the democratic process, Ejisu will stand firm and resolute on Tuesday”, he stated.