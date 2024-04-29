Education minister names schools to be painted

…But Apaak, Dafeamekpor maintain lack of priority

The Ministry of Education, has refuted recent claims, indicating a government proposal to change the uniforms of public school students, as well as paint basic schools across the country in similar colours.

The denial comes as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, had criticized the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum and the Akufo-Addo government’s decision to paint basic schools as misplaced priorities.

The MP for South Dayi constituency, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, in particular accused the Education Minister of planning to paint basic schools in Ghana with NPP colours.

By dispelling these rumours, the Ministry, officially stated that there are no plans to change the uniforms across all public schools, nor any initiatives to repaint existing school facilities.

Kwasi Kwarteng, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, said that the current initiative exclusively focuses on newly constructed schools.

The aim of that, according to him, is to enhance their visual appeal and bolster public confidence in the quality of public basic education.

“Contrary to the reports, the Ministry of Education isn’t changing uniforms for all public schools. Neither is the Ministry repainting existing ones.

“The initiative focuses on newly built schools, aiming to uplift their appearance and enhance public confidence in public basic schools.

“Similar to senior high schools, junior high schools may have options for uniforms, but it doesn’t imply a widespread change. The emphasis is on enhancing the aesthetic of new school facilities, not altering existing ones,” he stated in a brief statement.

Mr Kwarteng’s comment is in contradiction to the Education Minister’s disclosure during a forum titled ‘The Free SHS story’ in Accra on Tuesday, April 23, that the brown and yellow uniforms, would be replaced.

Dr Adutwum, further revealed that this initiative is one of many aimed at revitalizing basic education in the country and making it more appealing.

“We are switching to blue and white. We are painting all the schools to give them an attractive outlook. This is the transformation Ghana deserves and it is coming.”

He also announced that the brown and yellow uniforms, would be replaced.

“We are changing the uniforms of public basic schools in the country. The yellow and brown that you see now, you will see no more. Reformation is coming to a community near you, and you will see it.”

Dr Clement Abas Apaak, had criticized the government’s decision in a statement issued on Friday, April 26, 2024, urging the Education Minister to “cease and desist” from rebranding public basic schools in NPP colours.

The Minister of Education, Dr Adutwum, had earlier announced plans to paint basic schools blue and white, a departure from the traditional light and deep brown colours.

Additionally, the government is introducing new uniforms for basic school students, consisting of trousers, white long-sleeve shirts, and a bow tie.

Dr Apaak, the National Democratic Congress’ MP, questioned the timing of this initiative, given the current economic crisis in Ghana.

“How can the Minister prioritize repainting public schools and introducing new uniforms when over 1 million public basic school pupils lack access to furniture?”

Dr Apaak asked. “Has the Minister forgotten his own report to Parliament, which highlighted that only 65% of textbooks have been supplied?

Capitation grants are also in arrears for the equivalent of eight terms.”

Dr Apaak listed several challenges facing public basic schools in Ghana, including delayed releases of capitation grants, Infrastructural deficits, poor toilet facilities and lack of textbooks from KG to JHS.

Additionally, he mentioned sample questions for 2024 BECE candidates, lack of furniture for teachers and students and Unpaid utility bills leading to disconnections.

Furthermore, he mentioned inadequate security personnel to protect school properties as one of the things which must also engage the attention of the government.

He disclosed how a Headteacher of a basic school, has lamented about the struggles of administrators to manage schools due to inadequate funding, neglect, and delayed releases of capitation grants.

Dr Apaak concluded, “These are the issues the Education Minister should be worried about, not the colours of school blocks and uniforms. Spending public time and resources on painting schools and introducing new uniforms is a misplaced priority.

“We call on Ghanaians to join us in resisting this needless initiative and instead address the urgent needs of our public basic schools.”

Reacting to this new move, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, indicated that the choice of colours, clearly shows that the Minister is looking at painting schools with NPP colours.

“The Minister of Education says he wants to paint school buildings in NPP colours. That is NPP colours. He just has to add the red to it and that is it. They will now say every roof of every school in Ghana should be red and that is it. They want to name, reclassify, and put everything in their emblem,” he said on TV3.

He could not fathom the thinking that went into the decision, because the government cannot provide furniture, and school buildings among other infrastructure to help improve teaching and learning and therefore it is shocking that the government will want to invest sums of money in changing the colours of public schools.