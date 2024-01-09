Major 1Politics

Adutwum expresses interest to be Bawumia’s running mate

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has openly declared his readiness to serve as the running mate for NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, January 9, the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe affirmed his availability to contribute his services to Ghana whenever called upon.

“I am here to serve my nation, in any capacity I find myself I will serve this nation,” Dr Adutwum said.

The race for Dr Bawumia’s running mate in the upcoming general elections has seen the emergence of notable names, including Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

In a departure from the NPP’s usual practice, the party granted Dr. Bawumia additional time to select his running mate in December last year.

More Read

Religious leaders’ political prophecies: aiding democracy or increasing political instability?

Bawumia mobbed as he shows up to support Chef Faila at her cook-a-thon attempt
Mahama ‘floors’ Bawumia in IMANI public sentiments poll
Osafo-Maafo spells doom for NPP in the 2024 election

The party’s National Council, having the authority to make exceptions to party rules, agreed to waive the requirement that the vice presidential candidate be chosen one year before elections.

This decision provides Dr. Bawumia with an extended timeframe to carefully consider his options and select the most suitable candidate for his running mate.

You Might Also Like

Religious leaders’ political prophecies: aiding democracy or increasing political instability?

Bawumia mobbed as he shows up to support Chef Faila at her cook-a-thon attempt

Mahama ‘floors’ Bawumia in IMANI public sentiments poll

Osafo-Maafo spells doom for NPP in the 2024 election

Share this Article
Previous Article I wasn’t attacking the judiciary – Kissi Agyebeng clarifies
Next Article Menzgold customers calls for swift prosecution of NAM 1
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
Feature Major 2
Examiners in Bono Region demand payment for 2023 WASSCE
General Major 2
Religious leaders’ political prophecies: aiding democracy or increasing political instability?
Feature Major 3
Ghanaian 33, arrested over estranged wife’s murder in Maryland; 2 guns retrieved
General Major 2
Lost your password?