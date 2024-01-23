Order for Substituted Service against Abii National Savings and Loans, Joseph Ato Hewton and Henry Howard Ankai

The High Court of Kumasi has ordered a Substituted Service on the 16th of January, 2024 against the Abii National Savings and Loans and two of its employees namely Joseph Ato Hewton and Henry Howard Ankai.

The order for Substituted Service was granted in relation with a Court case with Suit Number GJ2/57/2023.

Joseph Ato Hewton and Henry Howard Ankai who are employees of Abii National Savings and Loans illegally withdrew a total amount of GHS 4, 748, 801.00 from the Accounts of Frank Adjei(alias Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei) with duplicates of about twenty-six forged Cheques leaflets for their private consumption without the knowledge, consent or authority or permission or approval by Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei.

According to an investigation by the CID of Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters, Joseph Ato Hewton and Henry Howard Ankai admitted the commission of the offence of unlawfully withdrawing the sum of GHS 4, 332, 301.00 from the two accounts of Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei with 26 forged Cheques without the Knowledge or authorization of Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei. The Forensic Report by the Ghana Police confirmed that the 26 Cheques were indeed forged and do not represent the original and or official signature of Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei with the Abii National Savings and Loans.

Also, about GHS 416, 500.00 electronic transfers/withdrawals were done on the accounts of Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei by Joseph Ato Hewton and Henry Howard Ankai without the knowledge or authorization from Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei.

Meanwhile, Joseph Ato Hewton and Henry Howard Ankai have been on the run and every attempt to get them appear before Court has been becoming a challenge. It was on this basis the Order for Substituted Service was granted by the Kumasi High Court against them.