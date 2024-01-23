De Mthuda unites with Amapiano Giants: Kabza De Small & Da Muziqal Chef to release “Muntu Wam” music video

South African Amapiano Super Producer, De Mthuda, is on track with his first release of 2024 – sharing the music video of “Muntu Wam”.

The new release is a smooth Amapiano cocktail brewed by De Mthuda alongside Kabza De Small and Da Muziqal Chef.

The video sees De Mthuda whisking his bae to a beautiful private villa as he goes on to profess his love with a series of romantic gestures. While this story unfolds, viewers are treated to collaborators, Sino Msolo and Murumba Pitch’s appearance on site.

Call it strategic timing as it drops while Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, the “John Wick” hitmaker sets up and captures the amorous mood in his latest well-crafted and captivating music video.

“Muntu Wam” is directed by Big Shark, who brings a cinematic touch to each scene – adding to the sense of romance in the story on-screen. The video also showcases the beauty of local travel in South Africa and is complemented by a vibrant and colorful wardrobe.

“Muntu Wam” is the lead single of his well-received album ‘Baba Yaga’ – that dropped December of 2023 and has already made an impact globally, receiving massive love from fans all over the world with Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa popping up as some of the top countries with major album streams.

The success of this new hit single speaks for itself as it has scorched the digital Charts since ‘Baba Yaga’’s release, reaching over 630,000 streams on Spotify and nearly 150,000 on YouTube in less than a month.

STREAM ‘BABA YAGA’ ALBUM





The video for “Muntu Wam” is now available for streaming online and will be premiering across African music television channels. You can be one of the first to watch it by streaming and sharing i.