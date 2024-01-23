Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s hit drama ENO returns for S2 in February

Ghanaian drama series ENO returns for a second season on Showmax on 12 February 2024, with new episodes releasing weekly. ENO S1 was among the most-watched titles on Showmax in Ghana in 2022 when it launched.

“It’s always satisfying to make Ghanaian content that Ghanaians can enjoy and relate to,” says award-winning director Shirley Frimpong-Manso, who returns to helm Season 2 with Sparrow Studio’s producing partner Ken Attoh. “There was something very special about ENO’s story from the beginning; I knew there was something good here. I saw a mother’s struggle to ensure her daughters have a much better life than she did – which resonates with many African mothers.”

In ENO S2, controlling mother Abena Baafi is saddled with the responsibility of saving her daughters Tessa and Safowaa from the harsh realities of her own advice, having pushed them to make life choices purely based on money. However, the loss of one daughter and the arrival of another puts a dizzy spin on all her plans, sending the entire family into an abyss of chaos.

“I’m excited to be back for this new season because I believe my team and I did an even better job on the second season, based on the fact that we know these characters better and are more familiar with their struggles and aspirations,” Shirley says.

Picking up months after the events of the Season 1 finale, Abena grapples with her authoritarian past and the repercussions it has had on her daughters. Pregnant and contemplative, her newfound peace is shattered when her ex-husband’s estranged daughter makes a dramatic entrance into their lives. In this emotionally charged second season, while their younger sister Kendall has disappeared into the wild, Tessa and Safowaa welcome their new sister and discover buried ambitions, with grave consequences.

In the new season, AMVCA winner Gloria Osei-Sarfo (The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later) returns as Abena, as well as Emelia Asiedu (Errands) and Ghana Movies Awards nominee Esi Hammond (Roses and Daggers) as her daughters Tessa and Safowaa respectively. Africa Movie Academy Awards nominee and Ghana Movie Awards winner John Dumelo (The Agency), Michael Katahena (Sankofa), Godwin Namboh (Dede), Michelle Hammond (Roses and Daggers), Brian Angels (Inspector Bediako), Dela Seade (Famous), and Kabutey Ocansey also return, with Darlyn Adu-Gyamfi (Kotoka), Melvin DK Asinyo (Terminus), politician and actor Kwame Dzokoto, and TV and radio personality Amanda Jissih joining the cast.

ENO S2 is part of the robust and exciting February 2024 slate launching on the revamped Showmax platform with a brand-new look, new app, and entirely new product suite. The Ghanaian drama joins other Showmax Originals across Africa like South African serial killer thriller Red Ink, high school drama Youngins, new seasons of Nigerian hit drama Flawsome, as well as international hits like Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and so much more.