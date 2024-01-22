Gov’t crafted Western Togoland rogues pops up again in election year  

…Announces new task force to combat voting and human rights violations

Another election year is here and the self-proclaimed secessionist group, Western Togoland which popped up months before the 2020 polls blocking roads, firing gunshots and storming police cells to free criminal suspects, has once again emerged with a calculated message to strike fear and panic in the hearts of voters in the Volta Region.

Last Friday, a statement issued in the name of the Western Togoland Governing Council and the Defense Council, announced the formation of a special task force to address alleged voting and human rights violations in the region.

The group, known for its disruptive activities, in a statement, claimed that the task force, which was launched on January 18, 2024, will implement a campaign against voting in all territories that fall within the borders of Western Togoland, investigate and document individuals who aid or collaborate with the Ghanaian government in the unlawful arrest and detention of Western Togoland activists and monitor and record comments in support of the Ghanaian government’s actions.

Some security analysts, have observed that sooner than later, the Akufo-Addo government, will deploy heavily armed soldiers to the Volta Region as happened ahead of the 2020 general election in the name of fighting the so-called secessionist group.

For instance, on Friday, September 25, 2020, thugs calling themselves members of the secessionist group, Homeland Study Foundation, also known as the Western Togoland group invaded the Aveyime and Mepe police stations in the Volta Region attacking some police personnel on duty.

They broke into the armoury before driving off in a police van.

It was further reported that the Tongu Divisional Commander and his driver, were also attacked in the process, and to be transferred to Accra for medical treatment.

To press home their demand for independence from Ghana, the group also blocked some major roads on the Accra to Ho stretch. This subsequently resulted in a high-risk emergency operation by personnel from the Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies. The state’s securities were dispatched to the Volta Region to retrieve all weapons and items stolen by the separatist group.

The security services said 31 members of the group were arrested. They were remanded by an Accra Circuit Court into BNI custody for two weeks after they were provisionally charged with conspiracy to attend a prohibited meeting, unlawful gathering and rioting.

Again, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, just three days after the Aveyime and Mepe attack, media reports emerged saying some people believed to be members of the Western Togoland secessionist group, that early morning and burnt down an Intercity STC minibus in Ho in the Volta Region amid the firing of gunshots.

They reportedly also attacked some drivers who were spending the night in the bus terminal.

One of the drivers said the attackers pointed a gun at him and asked him to go down on his knees when they stormed the terminal.

They were said to have set the mini bus ablaze in the attack which reportedly happened between 1 am and 2 am.

All installations in the bus with registration number GG 4054-19 were burnt.

The suspects reportedly stormed the Intercity STC bus terminal located in the centre of Ho town, pointed a gun at the security guard, and drivers and carried out their action.

The drivers sustained minor injuries.

Security personnel made up of police and the military later visited the yard to secure the place.

The attackers reportedly did not give a reason for their action but one of the drivers said he saw a flag similar to what the secessionist campaigners have been carrying around as Western Togolanders.

The management of the Intercity STC in Ho temporarily halted operations in Ho because some of the drivers said they had been traumatized by the incident.

Last year a total number of 17 members were jailed for their involvement with the prohibited group. Many others still on trial.

In November last year, six of members of the Western Togoland Foundation were handed various jail times totaling thirteen years and six months and a fine of 1300 penalty units amounting to GH¢15,600

Fast forward to 2024, another election year, the faceless leadership of the council urging the public to stay away from any gatherings related to voting in Western Togoland. It said their move is because the Ghanaian government has failed to comply with a ruling by the UN Human Rights Council’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on the release of Western Togoland activists.

The task force’s threats are a response to what the council consider to be violations of human rights and a futureless Union with Ghana.

Traditional rulers were also urged to be diligent in their dealings with the Western Togoland cause and not follow politicians who violate human rights.

The Western Togoland Governing and Defense Council task force, said it wOULD carry out three key assignments.

The task force was formed in collaboration with the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

In a statement, the Council explained that the task force will implement a campaign against voting in all territories that fall within the borders of Western Togoland.

They will also investigate and document individuals who aid or collaborate with the Ghanaian government in the unlawful arrest and detention of Western Togoland activists and monitor and record comments in support of the Ghanaian government’s actions.

The actions of the task force are therefore in response to what the Council considers to be violations of human rights and a futureless Union with Ghana.

It urged the public to stay away from any gatherings related to voting in Western Togoland.