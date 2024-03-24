Controversial statement at NDC’s Churchstreet event, prompts apology from Kwesi Ahwoi

Kwesi Ahwoi, 77, a prominent figure within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who stirred anger in the opposition party, has issued a formal apology following a controversial statement made during a recent reception event.

The event, organized by the powerful Churchstreet group of NDC supporters also known as “the Ahwoi Camp”, was held to honour Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

A short video from the event which had gone viral had Kwesi, one of the three Ahwoi brothers asking Prof Opoku-Agyemang to prepare for presidential duties since anything can happen.

The ex-Minister for Food and Agriculture had cited how unprepared Mr Mahama was when he had to assume presidential duties upon the death of President John Evans Atta Mills in 2012, and the NDC running mate to also prepare “because anything can happen”.

But in his statement released late Sunday, March 24, 2024, Kwesi Ahwoi expressed regret over the misunderstanding caused by his comments, emphasizing that it was never his intention to imply any doubt regarding Mahama’s potential presidency.

He clarified that his remarks were misinterpreted and that he fully supports Mahama’s candidacy for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Acknowledging the criticism directed at him, Ahwoi admitted to misspeaking during the event and accepted the feedback with humility.

He highlighted Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s response during the reception, where she addressed the misconceptions surrounding Ahwoi’s statement and reaffirmed her confidence in Mahama’s ability to lead and complete his term if elected.

Despite the unfortunate incident casting a shadow over the otherwise cheerful gathering, Ahwoi extended a sincere and unreserved apology to John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and the entire NDC community.

He urged party members and supporters to move past the controversy and unite in support of Mahama’s candidacy, emphasizing the importance of solidarity in the upcoming December 2024 elections.

Ahwoi’s apology comes as an effort to mend any rifts within the party and redirect focus towards their shared goal of securing victory in the upcoming elections.

In the statement, the first Ghanaian ambassador to Comoros, with additional responsibility over Lesotho, Mauritius, Seychelles and Swaziland reaffirmed his commitment to the NDC and its leadership while fostering unity among its members.

The former minister of the interior (2013-14), angered the rank and file of the NDC, especially the pro-Mahama camp, with comments suggesting the fate that befell the late president John Evans Atta Mills which allowed his vice-president to take over could befall Mr Mahama, in the event of the NDC winning the presidential election in December 2024.

What was intended to be a happy event at the Ahwois’ office on Church Street, Labone, to celebrate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s renomination as John Mahama’s running mate left many guests aghast, with some reportedly leaving the scene prematurely, according to reports by asaaseradio.com

Proposing a toast to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, 72, Kwesi Ahwoi, aged 77, stated confidently that she would be the first female vice-president of Ghana. A harmless message, it seemed.

However, he proceeded to show how when he went further to urge her to hold herself in readiness to become president, since “anything can happen”, as, indeed, it did with the passing of Prof. Atta Mills, which allowed Vice-President John Mahama to take over and be sworn in to finish Mills’ unexpired term in 2012.

“John Mahama was not ready to be president at the time but nature schemed things in such a way that President Mills had to give way to John Mahama.

“Anything can happen – so, Naana, be ever prepared, as your motto says. Anything thing can happen and you can become the President of the Republic of Ghana,” Kwesi Ahwoi said, in a video that has since gone viral.

During Ahwoi’s comments, a female voice could be heard in the background saying, “No, no, don’t pray for death!” in reaction to what was being said.

Ahwoi’s comments have sparked mischief on social media about the health of former president John Mahama. One such mischief is the use of Mr Mahama’s letterhead claiming that he had issued a statement dispelling reports that he had been diagnosed with Prostate Cancer.

President Mills, who was suffering from throat cancer, died on 24 July 2012 at the age of 68, after ruling since 2009. His vice-president took over and went on to contest the December 2012 general election successfully.

It is documented that the influential Ahwoi brothers (Ato, Kwamena and Kwesi) were the ones who persuaded President Jerry John Rawlings to pick Professor Mills as his running mate in 1996.

Ato Ahwoi’s office on Church Street was perceived as a place of great influence under the Mills government. Naana Opoku-Agyemang, whose candidacy was sponsored by the Ahwois, is seen as embodying the revival and extension of that old influence.

John Mahama, if successful in 2024, can serve only one four-year term, paving the way for what can be expected to be a hot battle for his succession within the NDC.

Incidentally, the pro-Jane camp, led by the powerful Ahwoi brothers, used Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s age and apparent lack of ambition as making her the safest bet for NDC’s running mate for 2024, reports asaaseradio.com

Kwesi Ahwoi writes:

I have taken notice of the unfortunate controversy that has arisen as a result of a comment I made at a reception organized last Thursday by the Churchstreet group of NDC faithfuls for Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Running Mate to our esteemed flagbearer, H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

I sincerely regret the wrong impression that my comment has created. Indeed, it was not my intention, and never will it be my intention to pray that H.E. John Mahama does not serve his full four-year term when he wins the 2024 general elections.

I concede that I misspoke on the occasion. I accept the criticisms in good faith, even though some of the criticisms arise out of a deliberate misrepresentation of my statement.

Indeed, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in response to my toast, pointed out the erroneous impression created by my statement and was categorical in asserting that she was certain that H.E. John Mahama will win the 2024 general elections and serve his full four-year term.

It is unfortunate that my statement appears to have taken the shine off what was otherwise a cheerful and light-hearted occasion.

I hereby render an unreserved and unqualified apology to H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the leadership and rank and file of the great NDC.

Comrades and friends, let us put this unfortunate incident behind us and unite behind our flag-bearer, the visionary Nation Builder, to rescue our beloved country in the December 2024 elections.

SIGNED.

Kwesi Ahwoi