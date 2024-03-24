Kwesi Ahwoi apologises over comments at NDC Event; expresses confidence in John Mahama

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, at a reception hosted by the Churchstreet group of NDC faithfuls in honor of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Running Mate to flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, a seemingly innocuous comment by Kwesi Ahwoi, has sparked an unfortunate controversy.

In his remarks, Ahwoi, a prominent figure within the NDC, inadvertently ignited a firestorm by suggesting that he did not pray for Mahama to serve his full four-year term should he win the 2024 general elections.

This comment, though likely intended as light-hearted banter, was quickly seized upon by critics and circulated widely, casting a shadow over the otherwise jovial occasion.

Realizing the impact of his words, Ahwoi swiftly issued a statement expressing sincere regret for any misunderstanding caused. “I sincerely regret the wrong impression that my comment has created,” he stated. “Indeed, it was not my intention, and never will it be my intention to pray that H.E. John Mahama does not serve his full four-year term when he wins the 2024 general elections.”

Acknowledging the criticism leveled against him, Ahwoi, gracefully accepted fault for misspeaking. “I concede that I misspoke on the occasion,” he admitted. “I accept the criticisms in good faith, even though some of the criticisms arise out of a deliberate misrepresentation of my statement.”

Fortunately, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, swiftly intervened, emphasizing her confidence in Mahama’s victory and commitment to serving his full term.

“Indeed, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in response to my toast, pointed out the erroneous impression created by my statement and was categorical in asserting that she was certain that H.E. John Mahama will win the 2024 general elections and serve his full four-year term,” Ahwoi clarified.

Seeking to mend any rifts caused by his words, Ahwoi extended an unequivocal apology to Mahama, Opoku-Agyemang, and the entire NDC community. “I hereby render an unreserved and unqualified apology to H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the leadership and rank and file of the great NDC,” he declared.

With this controversy behind them, Ahwoi urged party members to refocus their energies on supporting Mahama’s bid for the presidency in the upcoming elections. “Comrades and friends, let us put this unfortunate incident behind us and unite behind our flag-bearer, the visionary Nation Builder, to rescue our beloved country in the December 2024 elections,” he urged.

As the NDC seeks to move past this incident, the spotlight remains firmly on their efforts to present a united front ahead of the crucial electoral battle ahead.