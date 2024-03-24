Major 1Politics

Said Sinare extols Mahama’s virtues from his hospital bed

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

 Alhaji Said Sinare, Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, lauded the humanitarian efforts of former President John Dramani Mahama, hailing them as emblematic of the nation’s democratic ethos.

Sinare, speaking from the Bank of Ghana (BOG) Hospital where he has been undergoing treatment, expressed admiration for Mahama’s altruism and remarkable contributions to Ghana’s progress.

During a visit by Mahama and a special delegation from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sinare, a former Zongo President of the NDC, voiced his determination to actively engage in the 2024 political landscape, advocating for a decisive NDC victory in the upcoming polls.

Despite his health challenges, Sinare exuded enthusiasm for the political arena, affirming his commitment to support Mahama’s bid for a return to office.

 Mahama, in turn, extended well wishes to Sinare, expressing confidence in his swift recovery and urging him to join the campaign trail soon.

More Read

Kwesi Ahwoi apologises over comments at NDC Event; expresses confidence in John Mahama

Mahama, Haruna & Sam George stand up  Akufo-Addo’s daggers On Ghana’s democracy
NDC to promote women-owned financial institutions to address prevailing gender disparities
John Mahama criticizes President Akufo-Addo’s Secretary for disrespectful letter to Parliament on Anti-Gay Bill

Acknowledging Sinare’s unwavering dedication to the party and the nation, Mahama offered prayers for his health and emphasized the significance of his continued involvement in shaping Ghana’s future.

Grateful for Mahama’s visit and words of encouragement, Sinare reciprocated the goodwill and extended best wishes to Mahama for success in the upcoming elections.

You Might Also Like

Kwesi Ahwoi apologises over comments at NDC Event; expresses confidence in John Mahama

Mahama, Haruna & Sam George stand up  Akufo-Addo’s daggers On Ghana’s democracy

NDC to promote women-owned financial institutions to address prevailing gender disparities

John Mahama criticizes President Akufo-Addo’s Secretary for disrespectful letter to Parliament on Anti-Gay Bill

Share this Article
Previous Article Tanzanian energy regulators understudy NPA”s operations
Next Article Kwesi Ahwoi apologises over comments at NDC Event; expresses confidence in John Mahama
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Controversial statement at NDC’s Churchstreet event, prompts apology from Kwesi Ahwoi
General Major 1
Kwesi Ahwoi apologises over comments at NDC Event; expresses confidence in John Mahama
Major 2 Politics
Said Sinare extols Mahama’s virtues from his hospital bed
Major 1 Politics
Tanzanian energy regulators understudy NPA”s operations
Business Major 1
Lost your password?