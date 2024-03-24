Said Sinare extols Mahama’s virtues from his hospital bed

Alhaji Said Sinare, Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, lauded the humanitarian efforts of former President John Dramani Mahama, hailing them as emblematic of the nation’s democratic ethos.

Sinare, speaking from the Bank of Ghana (BOG) Hospital where he has been undergoing treatment, expressed admiration for Mahama’s altruism and remarkable contributions to Ghana’s progress.

During a visit by Mahama and a special delegation from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sinare, a former Zongo President of the NDC, voiced his determination to actively engage in the 2024 political landscape, advocating for a decisive NDC victory in the upcoming polls.

Despite his health challenges, Sinare exuded enthusiasm for the political arena, affirming his commitment to support Mahama’s bid for a return to office.

Mahama, in turn, extended well wishes to Sinare, expressing confidence in his swift recovery and urging him to join the campaign trail soon.

Acknowledging Sinare’s unwavering dedication to the party and the nation, Mahama offered prayers for his health and emphasized the significance of his continued involvement in shaping Ghana’s future.

Grateful for Mahama’s visit and words of encouragement, Sinare reciprocated the goodwill and extended best wishes to Mahama for success in the upcoming elections.